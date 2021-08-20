Mattoon Family Worship Center to host The Old Paths in concert

MATTOON — The Old Paths will performing at a free-concert during the Sunday morning worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Mattoon Family Worship Center.

After taking some time off in 2016, the quartet made the announcement in January 2017 to return to the road with the lineup of Tim Rackley, Douglas Roark, Daniel Ashmore and the addition of Steve Ladd.

The Mattoon Family Worship Center is located at 5475 Lerna Road, Mattoon. All are welcome to attend this free performance.

For more information visit www.theoldpathsonline.com.

