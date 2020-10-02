Mattoon First Southern Baptist hosts first Car and Bike Show

MATTOON — Mattoon’s First Southern Baptist Church recently hosted its first Car and Bike Show.

Headed up by Jon Crask with over 50 entries, seven winners were chosen by appointed judges. Proceeds from the show were donated to the Baptist Children’s Home & Family Services in Carmi.

Denny Hydrick, executive director of the Baptist Children’s Home, presented trophies to the first and second place winners in the antique car and modern car divisions and first and second place winners in the bike division. The people’s choice award was given to the entry with the most votes from the public.

First place winners in the modern car division went to Ron and Joy Livingston from Neoga and second place to Gary and Jackie Huddleston of Mattoon.

First place in the antique car division went to Lonnie and Carol Jent of Sullivan and second place to Ray McCelland of Mattoon.

Winner for first place in the motorcycle division was Brett Steward of Mattoon and second place, John Drummond of Charleston.

The event turned out to be so enjoyable that another car show is being planned for next summer.

