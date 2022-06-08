New Maranatha Christian Academy site to hold open house

MATTOON — The Maranatha Christian Academy is scheduled to hold an open house on Saturday, June 11, at its planned new location in the former Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Ryan Haifley, administrator of Maranatha academy, said attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility and see the ongoing renovations that are taking place in preparation for the school relocating there on Aug. 15. The school is currently located at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 DeWitt Ave.

Haifley said attendees will also be able to meet with him and the school's teachers and school board members during the open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3516 W. Powell Lane, along West DeWitt Avenue. Maranatha academy serves grades kindergarten-12th.

