Preaching to a crowd: Central Illinois churches welcome return to normal, with some pandemic-induced changes

Central Illinois congregations are preparing for their third Easter since the start of the pandemic — and the first since widespread vaccine availability and the end of state mask requirements.

Many area religious leaders say their congregations have largely returned to regular services, though virtual options are offered by most. But Easter, the day that Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, has always been among the occasions that draw larger crowds, with more congregants bringing guests and casual churchgoers making a point to attend.

This year, packed pews may be an especially welcome sight.

“I feel that the sense of connection and community is far greater when we are able to physically be together,” said the Rev. Matthew Froeschle of First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon. “... The pandemic has taught us not to take for granted the blessing of community and connection.”

‘Made for community’

Nationally, churches and other houses of worship are increasingly holding services the way they did before the pandemic, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last month. But in-person attendance appears to have plateaued: The same survey found that while Americans returned steadily to services between July 2020 and September 2021, growth slowed over the past six months.

In the survey conducted March 7-13, 27% of U.S. adults reported having attended religious services in person during the previous month — compared to 26% in September.

Last month, 30% said they had streamed religious services online or watched them on TV — up slightly from 28% in September.

COVID definitely affected church attendance for a long period of time, said the Rev. Mike Southards of Christ First Church in Charleston, but the congregation has begun to see an increase in the number of familiar faces, as well as some new members.

“There are always some people who are unable to attend worship services for any number of reasons,” he said, “but we also sense a strong desire among people to return to normal and engage in corporate worship in person, connect with each other through face to face conversation and derive the strength that comes from worshiping together.”

Froeschle said his church had seen a slight increase in attendance this month and expected more people on Easter, but no massive increases in the near future.

A number of Central Illinois pastors said they were aware of parishioners who continued to attend online for health reasons, or because they traveled or moved away from the area.

“I think people are still hesitant about returning to ‘normal worship,’” said the Rev. Wayne Dunning of Faith Fellowship Christian Church in Decatur. But, he said, “I believe people still have a desire to belong to something bigger and something better than themselves alone. I still believe the church is the only solution to this hope … and that people will return to assembling themselves at their respective houses of worship.”

More than 700 people are attending in person each week at Lincoln Christian Church in Lincoln, said the Rev. Ron Otto of Lincoln Christian Church. Still others are watching online from Ohio, Michigan, Florida or their homes in the region.

But being together in person offers special benefits, Otto said.

“I believe God made us for community,” he said. “... That’s why there’s so many commandments in scripture about how to teach other people, because God wanted us to be interactive. He calls us the light and the salt of the earth, and all that has to come in contact with other people in order for us to have a positive influence in this world.”

The Rev. Terry Evans, lead pastor for the Prairieview Parrish in southern Macon County, said it has fully reopened all three sanctuaries at United Methodist churches in Elwin, Macon and near Boody, and Zoom services are also offered.

Evans said each of the churches would offer special music and activities on Sunday, and the Elwin location would offer an additional 7 a.m. sunrise service with breakfast to follow.

“I feel that our world is truly hungry for the word of God and a connection with the Risen Savior,” Evans said. “These past few years many have felt isolated or disconnected from their faith, and Easter is an amazing opportunity to reconnect and be rejuvenated.”

‘The world shifted’

First Christian Church in Decatur had already been doing live streaming of church services before COVID-19 shut everything down, said the Rev. Wayne Kent, senior pastor. A significant portion of the congregation attends virtually but the numbers of in-person worshipers goes up every week.

“The world shifted with the introduction of the iPhone and churches have to keep planning for (that),” he said. “We interact differently than we used to. COVID exacerbated the shift. COVID didn't cause us to go online, but it made us focus more intently on what we do online.”

Before COVID, Kent said, those who attended virtual services often did so passively, simply watching services, but now the church works harder to engage those worshipers. Attendance, counting both online and in-person worshipers, has risen, even if they count each computer that is logged in as only one person. What they've found is that most of the time, each online log-in represents more than one person.

Attending in person, Kent said, may be more a generational preference. Young people who have grown up with technology are just as comfortable interacting over the internet as in person, while older people prefer to be in person. For him personally, he wants to see people's faces, bump elbows or shake hands, and is grateful that First Christian has been back to normal since Christmas.

Southards, of Christ First Church, said he anticipated that many of those who have chosen to participate in services virtually will join in person this Sunday.

Every worship service is special, he said, but Easter holds particular significance.

“The resurrection of Christ is God's promise to us that all who are in Christ will one day have perfect bodies and live in a perfect world,” he said. “It doesn't get better than that.”

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

