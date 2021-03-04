Some Roman Catholic leaders raising concerns about Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination

The Archdiocese of St. Louis on Tuesday encouraged Catholics to seek out the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and avoid the Johnson & Johnson version if possible.

Missouri-Synod Lutherans has issued a statement but has not taken an official board stand on the the issue.

“The Synod remains steadfastly committed to the sanctity of human life and supportive of those institutions and individuals advocating for the unborn. Genuine concerns for life exist on both sides of the COVID-19 vaccination question: concern for the use of aborted fetal cells in the design, development, production and testing of vaccines, as well as concern for the physical well-being of one’s neighbor endangered by the virus. There is no official Synod position on the use of COVID-19 vaccines (as such positions are ordinarily expressed through a resolution of the Synod in convention).

"Christians should respect the consciences of one another on a question where Scripture and the Synod have not spoken expressly. Members of the Synod and Synod congregations are encouraged to educate themselves about the vaccines; consult with trusted health care providers, clergy and those who may be impacted by their decision; and act on the basis of informed conscience as to receiving the vaccine.”