Some Roman Catholic leaders raising concerns about Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination

SPRINGFIELD — Some Roman Catholic leaders are raising concerns about the new COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The issue is over the vaccine's use of a cell line derived from an aborted fetus.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement that it would be "morally acceptable" for Catholics to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if the alternative Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were not available.
The organization said in a statement: “Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines raised concerns because an abortion-derived cell line was used for testing them, but not in their production. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, was developed, tested and is produced with abortion-derived cell lines raising additional moral concerns. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has judged that ‘when ethically irreproachable COVID-19 vaccines are not available … it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.’
"However, if one can choose among equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the vaccine with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines should be chosen. Therefore, if one has the ability to choose a vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines should be chosen over Johnson & Johnson’s.”
The Archdiocese of St. Louis on Tuesday encouraged Catholics to seek out the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and avoid the Johnson & Johnson version if possible.
Missouri-Synod Lutherans has issued a statement but has not taken an official board stand on the the issue.
“The Synod remains steadfastly committed to the sanctity of human life and supportive of those institutions and individuals advocating for the unborn. Genuine concerns for life exist on both sides of the COVID-19 vaccination question: concern for the use of aborted fetal cells in the design, development, production and testing of vaccines, as well as concern for the physical well-being of one’s neighbor endangered by the virus. There is no official Synod position on the use of COVID-19 vaccines (as such positions are ordinarily expressed through a resolution of the Synod in convention).
"Christians should respect the consciences of one another on a question where Scripture and the Synod have not spoken expressly. Members of the Synod and Synod congregations are encouraged to educate themselves about the vaccines; consult with trusted health care providers, clergy and those who may be impacted by their decision; and act on the basis of informed conscience as to receiving the vaccine.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. The vaccine is made using a harmless cold virus, called an adenovirus, the same technology it used to produce a successful Ebola vaccine. The adenovirus is grown using what’s called an immortalized cell line, and the virus then is pulled out and purified.
Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue exist and are widely used in medical manufacturing but the cells in them today are clones of the early cells, not the original tissue.
Health experts were anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.
The FDA said J&J's vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.
