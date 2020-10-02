Todd Krost begins First United Methodist Church ministry

MATTOON — Rev. Todd Krost has been appointed pastor at Mattoon’s First United Methodist Church by Bishop Frank Beard of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference. His appointment became effective July 1.

A native of Chillicothe, Krost received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Albion College in Michigan in 2000. Following graduation he put his degree to work in various capacities with members of the Illinois General Assembly in Chicago and its suburbs which included working on legislative bills and campaigns.

He next pursued various positions in a sales career in the Detroit area. It was during this time, which included the commencement of the great recession in 2008, that his church pastor helped him answer his call into the ministry and began his ordination process. He studied for two years at Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit, Michigan before transferring to the United Methodist Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, at which he received his master’s degree in 2014.