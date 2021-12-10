Trinity Lutheran to host Annual Combined Lutheran Churches' Christmas Cantata

STEWARDSON — Trinity Lutheran Church in Stewardson will be the site of the 58th annual Combined Lutheran Churches' Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

After last year’s Cantata was canceled due to COVID, the Lutheran Choirs from Faith — Shumway, Grace — Strasburg, St. Pauls — Sigel, St. Pauls —Strasburg, and Trinity — Stewardson have combined to sing for this year’s Cantata.

Mark Wascher will be the director. Krystal Friese will be the accompanist as the choir takes you through Jesus’ birth foretold (“Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming”) to the coming of the Magi ("Rejoice with Exceeding Great Joy”) and concludes with Handel's “Hallelujah Chorus”.

There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken. Refreshments will be served in the church’s basement following the performance.

