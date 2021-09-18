Unitarian Universal Fellowship of EIU to hold traditional water ceremony

CHARLESTON — The Unitarian Universal Fellowship of Eastern Illinois with gather at Morton Park, East Pavilion, in Charleston to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of autumn with a traditional water ceremony.

The event is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept.19.

The water ceremony was first used at a Unitarian Universalist worship service in the 1980s by Carolyn McDade and Lucile Schuck Longview. They created the original water ceremony to provide a ritual “that spoke to our connectedness to one another, to the totality of life, and to our place on this planet.” They included a new, inclusive symbol of women’s spirituality: water.

Participants bring to the service a small amount of water from a place that is special to them. During the service, participants, one by one pour, their water together into a large bowl. As the water is added, the person who brought it tells why this water is special to them. The combined water is symbolic of our shared faith coming from many different sources.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

