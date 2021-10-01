 Skip to main content
University Baptist Church to hold youth group meetings

CHARLESTON — You are invited to join the University Baptist Church in Charleston weekly on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. beginning Oct. 3 for two upcoming programs, Faithful Followers and Ignite Youth Group.

Faithful Followers Kids Ministry is for K-6th grade and Ignite Youth Group is for grades 7-12.

Faithful Followers members enjoy an evening of crafts, a Bible lesson, music and games. Ignite members will enjoy recreational time, a Bible lesson and hang out time.

One week per month they will also have fun night with various activities such as bowling, pizza and movie night, game night, a trip to the park, and more.

Pickup and drop-off is available in Charleston.

For more information, contact Mindy Shaw at 217-549-4067 or email ubcstudents2019@gmail.com.

University Baptist Church is located at 2831 Whitetail Drive, Charleston.

