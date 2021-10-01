University Baptist Church to hold youth group meetings

CHARLESTON — You are invited to join the University Baptist Church in Charleston weekly on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. beginning Oct. 3 for two upcoming programs, Faithful Followers and Ignite Youth Group.
Faithful Followers Kids Ministry is for K-6th grade and Ignite Youth Group is for grades 7-12.
Faithful Followers members enjoy an evening of crafts, a Bible lesson, music and games. Ignite members will enjoy recreational time, a Bible lesson and hang out time.
One week per month they will also have fun night with various activities such as bowling, pizza and movie night, game night, a trip to the park, and more.
Pickup and drop-off is available in Charleston.
For more information, contact Mindy Shaw at 217-549-4067 or email ubcstudents2019@gmail.com.
University Baptist Church is located at 2831 Whitetail Drive, Charleston.
Remember these Charleston locations?
Waterworks
Rotary community pool
Krackers
Junk yard
Junk yard
Filter Plant
Charleston airview
Bill's Bottle Shop
American Hardware Supply aerial view
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!