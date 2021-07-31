Watch now: Charleston church kick-starts school supply season with free event

CHARLESTON — Back-to-school season can be an exciting — and stressful — time.

For the Praise Assembly Church, it means another opportunity to help families in the community.

Church members gathered Saturday morning at the pavilion in North Park to give away free book bags, school supplies, and treat bags as part of its “Back to School Blessings” event.

“This year, we decided to get more out into the community instead of just coming to the church,” said Debbie Sparks, secretary of the Praise Assembly. “It’s just a way to help our community out and show that Jesus loves them.”

The church has been distributing the free school supplies for four years. They started this year with 120 book bags, which were filled with supplies including notebooks, folders, markers, colored pencils, and loose-leaf paper. People could pre-register for book bags on the church’s website or register in-person at the event.

Some years, the church gives away all of their supplies. This year, the rainy day caused attendance to be lower than previous years. They were still able to give away around 50 book bags.

“When I saw it, I said, ‘This is going to really make things easier for our family,’” said recipient Jana Powell, who brought her daughter to pick out supplies.

The school supply pickup does not just help her family financially, said Powell, but it also helps her daughter get excited about school.

“This way, she was able to choose her own (backpack) without having to argue about prices,” Powell said.

The goal of the Praise Assembly’s event is to not just give away supplies, but offer children the opportunity to pick which supplies they want.

“We start with a basic in the book bag,” said Sparks. “But then we try to give a little extra (supplies) so they can kind of pick for themselves.”

They donate school supplies not given away during their yearly event to local schools. Over the past few years, they have given extra book bags and supplies to Jefferson and Carl Sandburg elementary schools.

“We know that there are tons of kids who come and, depending on circumstances, they'll show up in the middle of the school year and start school with nothing,” said church member Angel O’Brien. “So, us giving to the schools enables the schools to provide supplies for students who come without the ability to have anything.”

This church has a history of outreach with the Charleston School District, having provided lunch for the school district staff in the past.

“With COVID, we wanted to reach the staff because there's a lot of stress on the staff and the school with everything going on,” said O’Brien. “We wanted to be able to bless them during that time.”

The Praise Assembly hosts its “Back to School Blessings” event every year in late July or early August, before school begins.

