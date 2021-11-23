Watch now: Charleston family thankful for new Habitat for Humanity home

CHARLESTON — When Rebecca Daniels and her six children gather around the dinner table for Thanksgiving on Thursday, they will be able to give thanks for their new home.

Coles County Habitat for Humanity and its team of donors and sponsors constructed this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home during the spring and summer along West Locust Avenue in Charleston while contending with the COVID-19 pandemic and rising construction material prices.

The family moved into the home earlier this fall. Daniels said she looks forward to her family spending their first Thanksgiving in their new home and to having her parents, Steve and Darlene Swies, join them there.

"It's nice because there is actually room," Daniels said of this home, which has a spacious kitchen that flows into the adjacent living room. She added that her mother suggested she apply to become a partner family for a Habitat home two years ago because her family was in need of a better dwelling place.

This nonprofit organization builds affordable housing for low income families, with zero-percent interest mortgages for 20-30 year terms with low monthly mortgage payments. Mortgage payments are cycled back into the community to help build additional Habitat houses.

Daniels said Habitat family support volunteer Rick Crackel helped guide her through the application process. That ultimately led to construction starting on the home and her providing "sweat equity" volunteer hours on this project.

"She is an amazing woman who loves her children and is working hard to provide them with the best life. I admire her strength, work ethic and determination," said Coles County Habitat Director Melissa McDaniel.

As part of this "sweat equity," Daniels said she helped set up lunch for the volunteers, put siding on the storage shed in the backyard, and place window trim on the house. Daniels said she enjoyed working alongside the volunteers and getting to know them after having been a stay-at-home mom for five years. She now works in Sarah Bush Lincoln Food and Nutrition Services.

"There was nothing here," Daniels said of the empty lot where she got to see her home gradually take shape. "It was really amazing. I took pictures for every stage."

Daniels said she has appreciated having more room in the completed home for her six children — twins Alexander and Elizabeth, 13; Gabriel, 10, Madelyn, 6; and twins Rosalie and Stellah, 5. She said they have been able to spread out more and have their own space in some cases.

Elizabeth said her favorite part of her family's new home is having a bedroom of her own that she does not have to share with her siblings. She was previously roommates with 6-year-old Madelyn.

The construction process concluded with Habitat holding a house blessing. Daniels said this was an emotional, but happy, occasion for her as she reflected on everything that went into her family getting a new home.

"I am thankful for everyone who helped. Everyone who put in the sweat for it and volunteered," Daniels said, adding that she encourages others in need to apply to become Habitat partner families.

McDaniel said Habitat was still very limited in its use of volunteers this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the organization was blessed with its regular skilled volunteer crew. She said Knights of Columbus also provided many volunteers on two different workdays, along with financial support for the construction of the home.

As construction costs soared this past year, McDaniel said Habitat's key partners support was even more critical in keeping the home affordable. She said these partners included sponsors such as Wells Fargo, $15,000; Ameren Illinois, $5,000; U.S. Bank, $5,000; State Farm, $2,500; and United Way, $1,500.

"Key partnerships with our build donors was another critical component to preserving the home's affordability. Some of our partners donate services and others donate products, all helped reduce the cost of the build. In total, donated products and services for Rebecca's home are valued at $30,000," McDaniels said. These donors included Wolf Home Products, cabinets; Carstin Brands, countertops and vanities; Coach House Garages, truss system; Legacy Roofing, roofing services; and Fred Biggs, lighting.

