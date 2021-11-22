Watch now: Churches, other groups partner for Operation Christmas Child

MATTOON — Awaiting floorspace at the Crossover Church was relatively empty when the drop-off week for Operation Christmas Child began on Nov. 15 but this space was filled by approximately 10,000 shoe boxes when that week concluded Monday.

More than 120 churches, schools, Scout troops and other groups from Coles County and the surrounding area delivered shoe boxes full of Christmas gifts, toiletries, school supplies, clothes and other items bound for children in need overseas to Crossover. That Mattoon church serves as a central drop-off location for this Samaritan's Purse International Relief effort, which sent out the boxes with two large shipping trucks.

Area coordinator Tina Hesse said the Coles County area's participation in Operation Christmas Child began 23 years ago with 400-500 shoe boxes.

"We have seen a huge growth in the ministry over the years. We have been able to reach more churches," Hesse said, adding that they hold informational events in advance of each season. Participants seem to appreciate that filling a shoe box is a simple thing that everyone can do that gives hope and shows love to children around the world.

St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon was among the groups that delivered their shoe boxes on the opening day of the drop-off week. Fourth-grade teacher Kallie Harris said St. John's is its fourth year of participating in Operation Christmas Child. She said they started with just the younger grade levels involved and then increased their shoe box count to more than 120 this year by recruiting grades third-eight to help.

Harris said students prepared for Operation Shoe Box by watching short videos about the tough living conditions that children face in Cambodia, Peru and other countries. She said it was very "eye opening" for them to see not everyone has nice homes like they do in the Mattoon.

St. John's students, families and staff started gathering shoe box supplies in September, with each class being assigned a specific category of items to get for boys and girls of various ages. Harris said the students began packing and decorating the shoe boxes together the week before the drop-off, noting that they included letters to start possible pen pal exchanges with the children overseas.

"My heart was really, really full getting to do all this," Harris said. She added that St. John's also raised more than $1,000 to help with shipping expenses for the shoe boxes.

East Harrison Street Church of God in Charleston used a convoy of four SUVS and vans to deliver 500 shoe boxes to the drop-off site on Wednesday. Parishioner Kay Amyx said that total was twice as much as the previous year's count.

Amyx said said they began gathering supplies for their shoe boxes in late summer when back-to-school sales were in full swing. She said they then began progressively assembly the boxes and filling them while holding one big event and several small ones within the church.

"People just stepped up and we were so blown away with people who donated their time and money. Everyone gets excited about it," Amyx said.

More information about taking part in the 2022 Operation Christmas Child is available by calling Crossover at (217) 258-7874.

