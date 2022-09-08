Watch now: Family Worship Center to host tent revival, food trucks

MATTOON — Family Worship Center plans to bring in a 19,200-square-foot canopy for series of "Big Tent Revival" services Friday-Sunday that will include guest speakers, worship music and food trucks.

"It's something unique for the community that hasn't been done for years to this level," said lead pastor Brad Brown, adding they hope the event will draw those who have nostalgia for the tent revivals of the past. "It's something we have been wanting to do for a while."

The "Big Tent Revival" serves will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Family Worship Center, 5475 Lerna Road, with a presentation by Rev. Nate Wilcoxon from the First Church of God in West Liberty, Ohio accompanied by the Family Worship Center Band. Shannon Maier from Journey Living Ministries in West Liberty, Ohio will lead the service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with music by The Remnant team from Lima, Ohio.

Brown said the church wants to offer community members an opportunity to eat supper and fellowship before the Friday and Saturday services, so it has arranged for food and drink trucks to be open for business on site 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sizzlin' Tizzler Wood Fired Pizza and La Luna Mexican Food Truck will be there Friday; and Patriot BBQ, Zach's Snack Shack, and Belle-Vie Specialty Coffee will be there Saturday.

Revival services in the big tent are also set for Sunday with Brown speaking at 10 a.m. and Charleston campus pastor Brandon Wright speaking at 6:30 p.m., both accompanied by the Family Worship Center Band. Brown said the church's playground will be open for the children and supervised during the evening revival services and the church's KidTown Children's Ministry will be open inside the building during the Sunday morning service.