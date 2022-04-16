Watch now: Kids hunt 3,500 eggs at Mattoon Broadway Christian Church

MATTOON — Siblings Zander, 8, and Hazel, 3, Penn were among the many children who sprung forth from the starting line to search for Easter eggs Saturday morning at Broadway Christian Church.

The brother and sister duo, who attend Broadway Christian, shared an Easter basket as they joined the crowd of fellow parishioners and other youths from the community for The Great Egg Hunt on the front lawn of this church along South Ninth Street.

Their mother, Maria Penn of Mattoon, said they have made taking part in Broadway Christian's annual Easter egg hunt a family tradition for several years now. She noted that their youngest sibling, Jamie, 11 months, was along for the ride in a stroller for his first egg hunt Saturday morning.

"We love the events the church has, especially the Easter egg hunt where we get to celebrate Jesus and have fun," Penn said.

While waiting for the egg hunts to start, several families lined up to have their photos taken alongside the Easter bunny inside the church's lobby and to get refreshments from the Coffee Cove coffee bar there.

Community member Gabe Reed, 6, proudly held his baby sister, Leona, 3 months, during his photo session. Gabe visits Broadway Christian for its egg hunt ever year with his family and said he wanted to include Leona in this year's photo because of "just how cute she is."

Other families used provided chalk to create colorful artwork on the church's parking lot. These families included Broadway Christian parishioners Julie and Matthew Fisher with their children Margaret, 6; Josephine, 4; and James, 2.

"I think it's awesome," Julie Fisher said of The Great Egg Hunt. "Anytime you can get the community together, it's a good thing."

John Mueth, associate minister at Broadway Christian, said most of the families who turn out for the egg hunt are from the community at large and are not parishioners there. He said many of these visitors have made the hunt an annual part of their Easter festivities.

Broadway Christian is on a street traveled by many local families, with the church situated across the street from Mattoon Middle School and a few blocks north of Williams Elementary School.

Donna Flight, early childhood director at Broadway Christian, said the egg hunt has been a yearly event for more than a decade and has become a team effort for the parishioners. She said individual families from the congregation take home bags of 50 Easter eggs, fill them with candy and then bring them back for the hunt. This year's total was approximately 3,500 eggs.

"We enjoy seeing the kids come out and have fun," Flight said, adding that she especially enjoys seeing infants attend their first Easter egg hunt. "Their eyes light up. They are just excited to get the eggs. They don't even know anything is inside."

