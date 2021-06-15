Watch now: Mattoon First Presbyterian creating environmentally friendly prayer garden

MATTOON — Ground was broken Tuesday morning for a planned environmentally friendly prayer garden filled with trees and native plants at First Presbyterian Church.

First Presbyterian, 10 Charleston Ave., began creating the garden after receiving a $9,000 grant from Faith in Place through The Lumpkin Family Foundation, based in Mattoon. Faith in Place is a multi-faith environmental justice nonprofit that partners with churches across Illinois to develop healthier communities. They help establish Green Teams in churches to work on related projects.

Mattoon resident Christina Krost, who is a policy coordinator with Faith in Place, reported that the prayer garden project will utilize nature-based climate action landscaping strategies. The congregation has contracted with Alwerdt’s Gardens in Altamont to do the design and planting, and its church members will handle maintenance on the garden.

“The project will implement natural landscaping, including planting trees, a pollinator garden, and native perennial plants,” said church Green Team member Jean Jones, who is coordinating this effort. “The project is concerned with sinking carbon from the atmosphere to mitigate climate change and improve air quality.”

While working on the garden, landscaper Lisa Alwerdt said it will include switchgrass and Black-Eyes Susan among its native grasses and plants. She said they also will plant seven trees, such as disease resistant Prairie Expedition American Elm.

"They are plants that are more drought resistant, so not as much energy is put into watering them," Alwerdt said. "This was a project that's fun and an interesting design."

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rev. Matthew Froeschle said First Presbyterian acquired the property at the northeast corner of Charleston Avenue and First Street two years ago and started considering possible uses for this former house lot, which is located west of the church building. He said the project idea was developed by Jones and by Krost, whose husband, Todd, is the pastor at First United Methodist Church.

“There are so many ways God expresses love, creativity, and beauty," Froeschle said. "The First Presbyterian Church and I are excited for this opportunity to teach about good environmental stewardship here in Mattoon, and to add another beautiful space for prayer and meditation centered on the natural wonders that are unique to Illinois."

Froeschle said First Presbyterian has a history of environmental awareness, including the replacement of inefficient lights, heating, air conditioning, and windows in its building. He noted that the church also hosts one of Fit-2-Serve's community gardens next to the prayer garden site. He said they plan to hold a dedication ceremony to introduce the completed prayer garden to the community.

Jones said a lot of thanks for the garden project go to Faith in Place and to the Lumpkin Family Foundation, a private foundation created in 1953 from the estate of Besse A. Lumpkin of Mattoon that's programs focus on helping build sustainable communities in East Central Illinois and across the United States.

The church also has benefited from volunteer efforts and donations to enhance the garden project, Jones said. The Mattoon Lions Club donated funds to add two trees to the garden, and First United Methodist’s Green Team is raising funds to provide signage.

Jones said these gifts show that the Mattoon community, "cares about the environment and building healthier communities."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.