Watch now: National Day of Prayer gathering held at Mattoon park

MATTOON — Clergy from nine local churches led a National Day of Prayer gathering on Thursday in downtown Heritage Park.
The participating clergy were Dan Haifley, Maranatha Baptist Church, Todd Krost, First United Methodist; Matthew Froeschle, First Presbyterian; Matt White, Lifepointe; Jeremy Morton, Truth & Grace Fellowship; Travis Spencer, The Fields; Lonnie Stewart, Liberty Life; Steve Morgan, First Christian; and Gary Parrill, Grace Fellowship.
"I'm honored to have them stand with me today and pray for our community," Haifley said as he introduced his fellow clergy. They led prayers for the community and its citizens, city administration, police officers, firefighters, schools, health care workers, churches and the nation as a whole.
More than 50 community members turned out for the National Day of Prayer gathering despite chilly winds and occasional sprinkles. This year's event was held at Heritage Park, along Broadway Avenue across from the train depot, but past gatherings have been held outside City Hall, the Mattoon Area Family YMCA and other venues.
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
Since 1988, the event has taken place on the first Thursday in May. The 70th edition this week comes after a year wracked by a devastating pandemic, political polarization and turmoil related to racial injustice.
President Joe Biden, in a proclamation declaring Thursday to be the National Day of Prayer, said prayers could help America overcome these adversities.
"As we continue to confront the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change — Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer to provide hope and uplift us for the work ahead," he said.