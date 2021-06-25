Watch now: Trummer brothers serve together at Our Lady of Lourdes in Decatur

DECATUR — Christopher and Michael Trummer took parallel paths to the priesthood.

They spoke to the Rev. John Titus, chaplain at Eastern Illinois University, a week apart, neither one knowing the other was considering the priesthood.

Father Christopher, 30, is actually the elder by a little more than a year, but the second to be ordained, on June 12. Father Michael, 29, was ordained on June 19, 2020 and serves as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur.

“We actually joined (the seminary) at the same time,” Father Michael said. “I had more credits that would transfer for a philosophy degree.”

“We both worked and we were both in school at the same time,” Father Christopher said. “We did some work and some college prior to deciding to go to seminary.”

Father Michael was studying chemistry at Eastern Illinois University after having previously attended Lake Land College, and had more general education courses, while Father Christopher was studying automotive technology at Lake Land, and none of that transferred, he said with a chuckle.

“We both ended up applying (to seminary) at the same time,” Father Christopher said. “You have to talk to the diocese, to the vocations director, and we both contacted him a week or two apart.”

Father Christopher was living on his own, and Father Michael was still living at home in Neoga with their parents, but both were busy with school and work and saw each other only occasionally, which is why they hadn't compared notes.

“We were both getting more involved in our faith,” Father Christopher said.

When Father Michael visited Titus, he found out his brother had already been there.

It's not common for brothers to serve at the same church, and this assignment is only temporary for Father Christopher, who will leave for Rome in September to continue his post-graduate studies in theology. But in the meantime, the two are enjoying spending time together.

They didn't always plan to be priests, Father Michael said. During high school, he expected to marry, have kids and “the house with the tire swing in the front yard,” as he phrased it, but along the way, he realized that life was not what he was called to live.

For Father Christopher, he served in the military and for a while thought he wanted to make that his career. He knew he wanted to serve in some way, and eventually he realized that serving God and the church was where he belonged.

For priests, a life of celibacy frees them to go where they are needed and for their congregation to become their family, Father Christopher said.

They are the sons of John and Margaret “Bitsy” Trummer of Neoga, and have an older brother, Jonathon, 32, and Michael's twin, Katrina. Both siblings are married and both have boy/girl twins.

The brothers attended the same seminary in Indianapolis for about two years, and were roommates.

“We even had bunk beds,” Father Michael said. He went to seminary in St. Louis for his graduate studies while Father Christopher went to Rome for his.

Decatur was short a priest, Father Christopher said, which is how he was assigned to Lourdes, and he also spent some of his seminary training at the same school in Rome with the Rev. Michael Friedel, who is Lourdes' senior pastor. Having familiar faces to help and answer questions during his first few months of priesthood is comforting, he said, and living in community, so they can pray and eat together and support each other, is ideal.

“I'm going to be a priest and thrown into the world of the parish and all that involves,” he said. “Obviously you spend a lot of time in preparation, and have a lot of knowledge, and you've studied a lot, but you don't have a lot of practical experience.”

For many years, as church attendance has declined and there's been a shortage of men entering the priesthood, it has been more common for priests to serve a parish alone, and live alone, Father Christopher said, but that can be isolating and is not the way it was meant to be. Now more men are entering the priesthood – Father Michael's class of eight was the largest one for a decade in the Springfield Diocese – and, Father Christopher said, perhaps the tide is turning.

“We still believe that faith is important,” he said.

