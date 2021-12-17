Wesley United Methodist Church to host Longest Night service

CHARLESTON — Wesley United Methodist Church of Charleston invites the community to their Longest Night Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 21.
Dec. 21 is the winter solstice, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year. On this night, the church will gather for worship to remember those who are not with them for the holidays, to acknowledge the ways they may not feel like celebrating this time of year, and to seek healing and wholeness from God.
The service will be led in the Chapel by Rev. Betzy Elifrits Warren, director of the Wesley Foundation College Ministry.
Find out more by calling the Wesley United Methodist Church office at 217-345-3917.