Westfield United Methodist to hold 'Jesus in the Park' revival

WESTFIELD — Westfield United Methodist Church is offering a "Jesus in the Park' Revival, Sept. 19-23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Westfield City Park.

Rev. Dr. Kathy Ogletree Goodwin and Rev. Alvin Russell Goodwin, Sr. will be presenting, “It's Praying Time, Ready or Not" through message and music. Bring lawn chairs and join Jesus in the Park. In case of inclement weather, the Revival will move inside at the United Methodist Church, 225 S. Madison St.