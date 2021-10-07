Amish Heritage Center hosting Harvest to Home event

ARTHUR — Early harvest techniques will be on display Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9, during the Illinois Amish Heritage Center's Harvest to Home event.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Amish Heritage Center is located at 284 Illinois 133 in Arthur.

Featured activities will include sawmilling powered by gas and steam power, plus a buzz saw. Field demonstrations will feature horse and tractor plowing, corn stalk chopping and disking and preparing the field for the planting of wheat.

There will be displays of antique farm machinery and tractors and miniature steam powered displays, as well as blacksmithing demonstrations, horse shoeing, equipment powered by horse treadmills, and broom and rope making. There will be buggy rides, a “train” to transport show goers around the grounds, children's activities and food vendors

For more information, go to illinoisamish.org or call Jim Fleming at 217-791-1026.

