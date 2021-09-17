 Skip to main content
COVID delays Neoga quilt show

NEOGA — The Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Show in Neoga has postponed. The event was planned Sept. 24-25 in the former Neoga Elementary School.

"This decision was quite difficult, but due to present COVID-19 conditions and guidelines, we felt the safety of our membership and public attendees was the best decision to make at this point," organizers said. 

A new date is being picked. A virtual raffle drawing is planned on Nov. 18 at facebook.com/sewhappyhearts.

Call 312-388-4359 for more information. 

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

