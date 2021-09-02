 Skip to main content
Here's what to expect at this year's Amish Country Cheese Festival

ARTHUR — Arthur will be celebrating its 48th annual Amish Country Cheese Festival this Labor Day Weekend.

The event aims to fill the streets of Arthur by giving away free food and hosting contests, vendors and community events.

While the ceremonial cutting of the cheese will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Vine and Illinois Avenue, festivities begin even earlier with the fireman’s breakfast at the firehouse starting at 6 a.m.

The festival is providing over 800 pounds of free cheese throughout the three days. Free samples of cheddar and Colby jack with crackers will be available to sample in the “cheese tent” throughout the weekend at the following times:

  • Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The 21st annual Cheese Eating National Competition will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed shortly by the 21st international cheese curling competition at 2 p.m.

Cheese carving contest registration opens at noon Saturday at the Cheese tent.

A 60-foot-long sub sandwich will be given away at the cheese tent at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Children’s activities include Cheese Chaser Kids Run at 3 p.m. Saturday, and a kiddie tractor pull at 1 p.m. Sunday.

