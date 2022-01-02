Mattoon welcomes one of the first babes of 2022

MATTOON — Vivian Loretta Kosic made her entry into the world at 6:29 a.m. Sunday, making the young lady one of the first New Year’s babies in Central Illinois.

She was born at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to proud parents Torrie and Robert Kosic of Arcola. And she joins a big family of mostly men who are delighted to meet her.

“She is our fourth child but our first girl,” said Robert Kosic. “Her brothers are Robert, 6, George, 4, and Charles, 2, and they are very excited.”

Kosic said the family wasn't too surprised by welcoming in a late Christmas gift in 2022, as they had already been given a New Year’s Day due date. “So we knew it was going to be somewhere around this time,” he said on the phone Sunday afternoon from the hospital.

“It’s just very exciting and, especially as this is our first girl, it all seems so new even though this is our fourth child.”

Other New Year’s babies made their debut a little earlier: Bloomington couple Derek Coyne and Ashly Matthew welcomed the latest addition to their family, Deva Coyne, at 2:18 a.m. Saturday at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

But outrunning them all was a girl called Kailani Morales, who arrived at Chicago’s Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center at the stroke of 12 a.m. on the first day of the year.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

