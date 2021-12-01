Mattoon's Celebrate Downtown returns to the holiday spirit

MATTOON — The holiday spirit and the anticipation to take part in Christmas festivities are expected to bring crowds to the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon tradition.

“But the big draw is going to be the temperatures,” said Harold Shores, committee member. “It’s calling for 60 degrees during the day."

The outdoor festival will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, down Broadway Avenue in Mattoon.

Activities include a visit from Santa Claus at the Mattoon Public Library, live music, a tram transporting people throughout the event, and sales and festivities at individual stores. “Some will have music, some will have food or snacks, some have specials,” Shores said. “It’s just to bring life back to the town.”

Last year, the Light Up Parade was the only activity offered for the community’s holiday festivities. According to Shores, less than 10 participants were part of the first parade 13 years ago. During the pandemic, 16 floats drove in the parade. “This year it’s 40,” he said.

The response so far has shown the city is ready to get back to joining the celebration, Shores said. “We have some very active people,” he said. “They are tired of being locked up.”

In the past, Celebrate Downtown has brought a steady flow of visitors. Joining them this year will be costumed characters roaming the decorated street ready to feed off of street vendors and dine at local restaurants.

