 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One Stop Christmas Community ready to spread holiday cheer

  • 0

Mattoon Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett shares information about the 2021 Lightworks displays at Peterson Park.

MATTOON — Volunteers were buzzing about Thursday in the former JC Penney store in the Cross County Mall, this year's home for the One Stop Community Christmas Shop.

The annual event provides holiday help to families in need from Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Shelby, Moultrie and Douglas counties. This year's event, which kicks off Friday and concludes Saturday, will provide toys, clothing and other items to 943 families with 2,500 children.

Renee Fonner, a One Stop executive team member, said there are 350 volunteers registered to help, but they could always use more. Anyone age 14 and up can check in at the former department store. The distribution will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. until they are done on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxiety bringing you down? Here are five tips to help relieve stress

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxiety bringing you down? Here are five tips to help relieve stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News