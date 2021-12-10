One Stop Christmas Community ready to spread holiday cheer

MATTOON — Volunteers were buzzing about Thursday in the former JC Penney store in the Cross County Mall, this year's home for the One Stop Community Christmas Shop.

The annual event provides holiday help to families in need from Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Shelby, Moultrie and Douglas counties. This year's event, which kicks off Friday and concludes Saturday, will provide toys, clothing and other items to 943 families with 2,500 children.

Renee Fonner, a One Stop executive team member, said there are 350 volunteers registered to help, but they could always use more. Anyone age 14 and up can check in at the former department store. The distribution will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. until they are done on Saturday.