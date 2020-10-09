Scovill Zoo preps for season's end 🐊 🐐 🐺

DECATUR — It’s time to say good-bye to your favorite zoo animal.
The Scovill Zoo will be closing for the season on Monday.
“So this is your last full weekend,” said Scovill Zoo Education and Volunteer Coordinator Lizzie Van Ert.
Zoo staff will be preparing for the annual Boo at the Zoo scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 16, and end on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Tickets will be sold for each night of the event.
“After that, the zoo is closed,” Van Ert said.
The zoo administration is hoping they will be able to schedule the annual PJ Party with Santa in December. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the date has not been decided.
In the meantime, the animals will need to prepare for the winter season as well. Van Ert said some enjoy cooler weather. “They are adapted to it, like our camels and wolves,” she said. “Other animals that do not do well in the cold, they get moved into our animal care center.”
Current summer-like conditions are ideal for alligators. “They love the heat,” Van Ert said.
According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, the weekend will have temperatures in the high 70s with mostly sunny skies.
The heat is not conducive for all animals. The red pandas, for example, can get hot because of their thick fur. Zoo staff provide fans for the pandas to cool them. “And they have access to the air conditioned building,” Van Ert said. “We provide cool spaces for them as well.”
The only other opportunities to see the animals during the winter months will be during reserved education parties.
The Scovill Zoo animals will hopefully be allowed to meet the public again at beginning of April, the traditional opening of the season.
