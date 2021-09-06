Watch now: Arthur Cheese Festival, Casey Popcorn Festival return after COVID break

CASEY — Westfield native Jessica Taylor grew up going to Casey Popcorn Festival, so she was glad to be able to bring her children there Monday as the event returned after its COVID-19 hiatus last year.

"It's so nice to have things to go do as a family and not have to drive super far," said Taylor, who now lives in Charleston, as she watched her 6-year-old son, Vincent, spin on a carnival ride.

Both the Popcorn Festival and the Amish Country Cheese Festival in Arthur returned over Labor Day weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Crowds roamed through Casey's Fairview Park, plus its Big Things in a Small Town attractions downtown, and through Arthur's downtown Saturday-Monday.

"People have waited two years for the festival," said Popcorn Festival co-founder Bernie Morgan, adding they had been cooped up much of last year. "They were wanting to do something to get out."

The Cheese Festival is the big event of the year for countless area businesses, especially Heartland Deli and Delights, which supplies the cheese — over 800 pounds of it.

"The year off gave us some time to learn-the-ropes," said Heartland owner Joseph Yoder. He and his family took over the store in the December before the pandemic, so this was their first Cheese Festival.

In Casey, volunteers resumed serving up approximately 1,000 pounds of the festival's signature free popcorn.

Arthur Area Association of Commerce President Stephanie Wierman said the Cheese Festival has traditionally boosted not just businesses and vendors downtown, but also businesses on Illinois Route 133 and other locations around Arthur.

"It brings so many people to Arthur to see what this community has to offer," Wierman said. "To have this festival back is a huge help."

The two festivals also serve as a fundraising venue for Arthur and Casey area community groups. For example, Jordan Noble worked with her parents, Larry and Tami Noble, at the Cheese Festival to raise money for the Becca's Loving Hands effort to pack backpacks full of supplies for children in need, often those in foster homes.

"The festival is one of the best ways to raise money for that," Jordan Noble said.

In Casey, the Farm Bureau offices in Clark and Jasper counties operated their ice cream trailer to raise money for the Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom program in local schools. They sell ice cream made with Prairie Farms milk.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farm Bureau Manager Tony Trimble said they usually take the ice cream trailer to 60-70 events per year, but were only able to put it into service five times last year due to pandemic cancellations. He said they are glad to be back at more events this year, adding that the Popcorn Festival is usually one of their busiest.

"We have a following. In fact, people want to know where we are going to be so they can come out and get ice cream," Trimble said, adding that they will be at the Sept. 17-19 Marshall Autumn Fest.

Wierman said COVID-19 did cause setbacks this year for the Cheese Festival.

"We've lost some vendors, they went out of business. With COVID, they lost a lot of customers and couldn't maintain and sustain," said Wierman. "We've also had some vendors that have been coming here for years that could not get product."

Wierman said they also needed to cancel their car show because the person who ran this show died earlier this year.

"That created a huge hole," Wierman said. "People loved the car show, and we'd often get somewhere between 70-100 cars. So, that's our No. 1 priority for next year, to get a new car show."

Morgan said the Popcorn Festival was fortunate to have most of its craft and food vendors return this year, as well as Sunday's car show.

Returning entertainer Steve Bobbitt, who portrays Rod Stewart, had to cancel his Casey show Sunday night due to testing positive for COVID-19, which the entertainer shared on his Facebook page. Morgan said Bobbitt arranged for a "class act" Elvis Presley performer to take his place on the stage that night.

The return of the two festivals was made possible when public health restrictions created to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were eased. However, Wierman said sometimes weather is enough to derail plans.

This year, heavy rainfall Saturday caused Cheese Festival organizers to cancel the parade and the international cheese curling contest, which sometimes draws dozens of contestants. Rainfall also soaked Casey's Fairview Park on Saturday. The last two days of the long Labor Day weekend, however, saw sunny weather.

Keith and Jayne Rayhel of Marshall and their children, 17-year-old Chloe and 13-year-old Ethan, were among those enjoying the nice weather and free popcorn Monday at Fairview Park. The family members said they are regular attendees at the festival and missed it last year.

"It's good to get back to some type of normal. It was sad to see everything be cancelled last year," Jayne Rayhel said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.