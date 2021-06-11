Five Mile House hosting open house Saturday

MATTOON — The 5-Mile House will be hosting its second open house of the summer on Saturday, June 12.

Old Tyme Fiddlers will kick off the activities at 1 p.m., playing until 2:30 p.m. At that time, Pete Hutton will be explaining the ins-and-outs of historic powder horns.

The Five Mile House spinners and weavers will hold demonstrations in the back yard and children’s activities will be available.

Activities will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Other open houses this summer will be held on June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, and Aug. 22. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Five Mile House will host a celebration for the new barn. On Sunday, Oct. 3, it will host a fall festival.

