 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five Mile House hosting open house Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The 5-Mile House will be hosting its second open house of the summer on Saturday, June 12. 

Old Tyme Fiddlers will kick off the activities at 1 p.m., playing until 2:30 p.m. At that time, Pete Hutton will be explaining the ins-and-outs of historic powder horns.

The Five Mile House spinners and weavers will hold demonstrations in the back yard and children’s activities will be available.

Activities will take place from 1-4 p.m.

Other open houses this summer will be held on June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, and Aug. 22. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Five Mile House will host a celebration for the new barn. On Sunday, Oct. 3, it will host a fall festival.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Couples adjust to life post-pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News