Charleston Public Library collecting items for food pantry

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library will be holding a food drive through Sunday, July 31.
All food will be donated to the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry.
Accepted items include unexpired and unopened tuna, canned corn, ravioli, canned peas, pork and beans, instant potatoes, peanut butter, canned soup, canned carrots/mixed veggies, crackers, tomato juice, cereal/oatmeal, canned fruit, canned evaporated milk, canned green beans, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, pasta, toilet paper and baking soda.
Fresh garden fruits and vegetables are also welcome. Refrigerated items such as milk and butter will gladly be accepted.
The Charleston Food Pantry would also gladly accept direct monetary donations anytime that can be mailed to: Charleston Food Pantry, P.O. Box 411 Charleston, IL 61920
12 photos of Charleston locations from our archives
Wilb Walker Supermarket
Square
North Park house before renovation
North Park house after renovation
Mother's
Hotel fire
Golf Course
Eastern Illinois Artist's Guild
Downtown
Coles County National Bank
Charleston Plaza
Celotex Corp.
