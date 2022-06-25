Charleston Public Library collecting items for food pantry

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public Library will be holding a food drive through Sunday, July 31.

All food will be donated to the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry.

Accepted items include unexpired and unopened tuna, canned corn, ravioli, canned peas, pork and beans, instant potatoes, peanut butter, canned soup, canned carrots/mixed veggies, crackers, tomato juice, cereal/oatmeal, canned fruit, canned evaporated milk, canned green beans, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, pasta, toilet paper and baking soda.

Fresh garden fruits and vegetables are also welcome. Refrigerated items such as milk and butter will gladly be accepted.

Class Pack Car Club donates $650 to Mattoon food pantry

The Charleston Food Pantry would also gladly accept direct monetary donations anytime that can be mailed to: Charleston Food Pantry, P.O. Box 411 Charleston, IL 61920

