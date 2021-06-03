Chicken wing 'shortage' comes to roost in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — COVID-19 has put a lot of things on hold — travel plans, family gatherings, concerts and sporting events.

Next on the list might just be wing night.

As much of the economy starts to crawl out of the hole the virus put it in, restaurants are feeling a new kind of strain. This time, instead of occupancy restrictions, it's skyrocketing supply prices, specifically chicken wings.

"A lot of goods are just going to go up, up, up and up," Mikey Kelley, manager at the Giant City Lodge said of the shortage of chicken and other consumer goods.

Jason Theis is the owner of fried chicken favorite Bottoms Up Bar and Grill in Jacob. He said the shortage hasn't killed hot wings just yet, but it's made it far more expensive, to be sure.

"In the past two months I had to raise the price twice," he said of the restaurant's jumbo chicken wings. The price has seen a 50% increase in these two months, Theis said. He said the price is now above $4 per pound from his supplier — Theis can remember prices being below $2 per pound in recent years.

Kori Hannah, owner of Thai Taste in Carbondale, is in a similar boat. She said there were a few competing thoughts on how to handle the situation — the restaurant's sweet and sour chicken wings are a local favorite.

"I can't not have the wings on our menu," Hannah said. "So I'm just kind of eating that cost."

Theis said he's had to pass the cost on to his customers. An appetizer of eight wings is now $9.25.

A May 16 report by the Associated Press said the reason for the chicken wing shortage comes from a variety of factors, including outbreaks of COVID-19 in meat-processing plants, especially early on in the pandemic, that forced many of them to temporarily close, straining the supply chain.

The story also noted that in Texas in February, Winter Storm Uri took a bite out of supply when some poultry farms had to temporarily shut down because of the weather.

The AP reported that Tom Super of the National Chicken Council hasn't declared a nationwide chicken shortage but did admit that wing supplies are strained.

"No doubt the wing supply is tight right now," he said. "But I wouldn't go as far as to say there is a 'shortage.'

Theis said wings aren't the only thing seeing a spike in price — cooking oil, like the soybean oil he uses, has nearly doubled in price, as well.

This will impact the cost of just about everything on his menu, he said — most of his entrees are fried. He said just a few years ago the price of changing the fry oil was less than $100 a week. Now it's $200 a week.

He said he's been buying extra to store for what he thinks could be hard times come late summer and into fall. He said he's been getting grim reports from distributors.

"Be prepared because come the fall they're expecting prices ... to go through the roof," he said of the cost of poultry and oil.

Kelley said the same of the shortening he uses in his fryers — the price has gone from $30 per 35 pound drum now to $45 — a 50% increase in two months.

Kelley works with his father, Mike Kelley, who also spoke with The Southern.

He said propane costs will also likely be tough in the coming months. Still he doesn't think customers will have to absorb much of the increase in supply costs.

Theis and Hannah weren't sure exactly what these rising prices would mean long term.

When asked about wing alternatives, like boneless wings, Theis said this was an option — at least on paper. But when the idea has been casually floated to customers, the response hasn't been great, Theis said. No one wanted to see that kind of switch.

Hannah said she has thought of suspending Thai Taste's Wednesday wing special — $6 for eight wings. But she knows it's something customers enjoy and is reluctant to do this, at least right now. She said the price will have to go up further to make this a serious consideration.

"I'm just going to see what happens for now," Hannah said.

Mike Kelley said the last year has shown just how resourceful restaurant and small business owners can be and that ingenuity will serve them while weathering this newest storm.

"You just find a way to do the best you can and go from there," Kelley said.

