In rural Secor, 178 acres of history and recreation

SECOR — Whether you like to follow the tracks of deer and coyotes or in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln, you can do both at the ParkLands Foundation’s Kenyon-Baller Woods Preserve in rural Secor.

Located at 1917 County Road 500 North, Secor, the 178-acre Woodford County preserve is the farthest west preserve managed by ParkLands, a private, nonprofit organization working to manage and restore natural areas in the Mackinaw River watershed.

“This preserve is unique for many reasons, one being that it serves as the confluence between the Mackinaw River and Panther Creek, both very high quality waterways,” said Craig Lutes, volunteer and outreach coordinator for the foundation.

The actual meeting of the two waterways is not part of the preserve, but they each serve as its borders. About a mile of Panther Creek and a half mile of the Mackinaw River line the preserve.

The foundation bought the initial portion of the preserve from dairy farmer Frank Kenyon in 2002. The most recent acquisition was purchased from Dr. Robert Baller, a Bloomington ophthalmologist in 2019. Both purchases were made with the help of grants from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.

The land had been used primarily for grazing cattle and harvesting hay. ParkLands is restoring prairie and planting trees in the river bottomland and along the middle loop trails.

Lutes described it as a very scenic place with “a lot of quality hiking” in addition to good quality habitat on land and water.

The terrain is gently rolling with a few hills that can get your heart rate up. There are more than four miles of trails. Lutes said more are being added each year. Several can be done as loops.

A trail map can be found at www.parklandsfoundation.org by clicking on the “Our Preserves” tab then selecting Kenyon-Baller Woods.

Lutes led a hike at the preserve with about 30 people on New Year’s Eve. Originally planned as a “First Day” hike to welcome 2022, the outing was moved to the last day of 2021 in advance of predicted storms.

The narrow, somewhat hilly roads you need to travel to reach the preserve are not something you want to tackle in icy conditions.

Those participating in the hike ranged from enthusiastic youngsters running down hills and walking across downed trees as if they were balance beams to older hikers with handy trekking poles.

“The bluffs in this area are unlike what you will see in many areas of Central Illinois,” said Lutes. “In the winter, … this is a great time to come because, with the leaves down, you can really take advantage of the scenery and the views of the bluffs.”

The New Year’s Eve hikers were treated to an unusually comfortable day for the end of December and sightings that included a small flock of trumpeter swans and a large flock of greater white-fronted geese flying overhead.

A small monument as you drive to the preserve commemorates the once-thriving town of Bowling Green that was located there during Abraham Lincoln’s circuit-riding days as a lawyer.

Guy Fraker’s book, “Looking for Lincoln in Illinois,” describes Lincoln’s journeys through the area. Lincoln is believed to have debated Methodist minister Peter Cartwright in Bowling Green in 1846 when they were running against each other for Congress.

So whether you’re interested in history, nature or exercise, Kenyon-Baller Woods is a nice place to visit.

