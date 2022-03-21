Plans to open a Ginger Ale's in Mattoon in the works

MATTOON — The handcrafted drink restaurant, Ginger Ale’s, will be opening soon in Mattoon.

The franchise will be opened by the Brad and Casey Walk family of Sigel. The Mattoon restaurant, located at 1817 Charleston Ave., is the second Ginger Ale’s franchise for the Walks, along with their Effingham franchise announced in late 2021.

Founded in 2015, Ginger Ale’s corporation advertises their business as offering more than 2.8 septillion drink options including, sodas, teas, fresh ground specialty coffees and espressos, smoothies, frappes.

"Boasting over 75 Flavor Shot options, they offer drinks such as Marshmallow Tea, Blue Raspberry Mountain Dew, Peach Lemonade with Real Fruit Peach, and Sugar-free Red Raspberry Sprite Zero," the business stated in a press release. "Ginger Ale’s drive-thru facilities also offer a range of breakfast foods, soft pretzels, and gourmet cookies."

According to Casey Walk, the building remodel is underway. "We have plans to be open by the beginning of summer,” she said.

The Effingham location continues to be a work-in-progress as well. "But is projected to open this fall with a new building on Fayette Avenue,” Walk said.

Other Central Illinois Ginger Ale’s locations include Robinson and Champaign County, with more to be announced in soon.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

