Plans to open a Ginger Ale's in Mattoon in the works

MATTOON — The handcrafted drink restaurant, Ginger Ale’s, will be opening soon in Mattoon.
The franchise will be opened by the Brad and Casey Walk family of Sigel. The Mattoon restaurant, located at 1817 Charleston Ave., is the second Ginger Ale’s franchise for the Walks, along with their Effingham franchise announced in late 2021.
Founded in 2015, Ginger Ale’s corporation advertises their business as offering more than 2.8 septillion drink options including, sodas, teas, fresh ground specialty coffees and espressos, smoothies, frappes.
"Boasting over 75 Flavor Shot options, they offer drinks such as Marshmallow Tea, Blue Raspberry Mountain Dew, Peach Lemonade with Real Fruit Peach, and Sugar-free Red Raspberry Sprite Zero," the business stated in a press release. "Ginger Ale’s drive-thru facilities also offer a range of breakfast foods, soft pretzels, and gourmet cookies."
According to Casey Walk, the building remodel is underway. "We have plans to be open by the beginning of summer,” she said.
The Effingham location continues to be a work-in-progress as well. "But is projected to open this fall with a new building on Fayette Avenue,” Walk said.
Other Central Illinois Ginger Ale’s locations include Robinson and Champaign County, with more to be announced in soon.
1 of 7
Angelo's Pizza Bagel
Angelo's Pizza at 1020 Lake Land Boulevard in Mattoon is offering a pizza bagel during the 2021 Bagelfest. The bagel is available with sauce, cheese and the customer's choice of pizza toppings.
Juanito's Mexican Cocina at 808 Lake Land Boulevard is offering Bagel Molletes appetizer sandwiches as a Bagelfest week special. The bagels are topped with refried beans, chorizo, pico, and Mexican cheeses.
Juanito's Mexican Cocina at 808 Lake Land Boulevard is offering Bagel Sopa entrees as a Bagelfest week special. The fried sopa bagel is topped with refried beans, the customer's choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, crumbling cheese, and sour cream.
McQuarter's Pub at the Cross County Mall is offering a California turkey bagel sandwich as a 2021 Bagelfest week special. The bagel is topped with roasted light and dark turkey, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese and spicy southwest sauce, and served with steak fries or other sides.
PHOTOS: Restaurants offer special Bagelfest menu items
Restaurants are offering special bagel-focused menu items during the week of the 2021 Mattoon Bagelfest.
1 of 7
Angelo's Pizza Bagel
Angelo's Pizza at 1020 Lake Land Boulevard in Mattoon is offering a pizza bagel during the 2021 Bagelfest. The bagel is available with sauce, cheese and the customer's choice of pizza toppings.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANGELO'S PIZZA
Honey Bee Blueberry French Toast Bagel
Blueberry French toast bagels are among the Bagelfest week specials at the Honey Bee Cafe, 319 N Logan St.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HONEY BEE CAFE
Honey Bee Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
A bacon and egg breakfast bagel, shown here with hash browns, is among the Bagelfest week specials at the Honey Bee Cafe, 319 N Logan St.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HONEY BEE CAFE
Honey Bee Steak Egg and Cheese Bagel
A steak, egg and cheese bagel with grilled onions is among the Bagelfest week specials at the Honey Bee Cafe, 319 N Logan St.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HONEY BEE CAFE
Juanito's Bagel Molletes
Juanito's Mexican Cocina at 808 Lake Land Boulevard is offering Bagel Molletes appetizer sandwiches as a Bagelfest week special. The bagels are topped with refried beans, chorizo, pico, and Mexican cheeses.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUANITO'S MEXICAN COCINA
Juanito's Bagel Sopa
Juanito's Mexican Cocina at 808 Lake Land Boulevard is offering Bagel Sopa entrees as a Bagelfest week special. The fried sopa bagel is topped with refried beans, the customer's choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, crumbling cheese, and sour cream.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUANITO'S MEXICAN COCINA
McQuarter's California Turkey Bagel
McQuarter's Pub at the Cross County Mall is offering a California turkey bagel sandwich as a 2021 Bagelfest week special. The bagel is topped with roasted light and dark turkey, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese and spicy southwest sauce, and served with steak fries or other sides.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
If you are feeling nostalgic, you can visit Ben & Jerry’s infamous flavor graveyard, where tributes to discontinued varieties linger on the internet. But one lucky flavor is getting a second chance with a new twist, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.