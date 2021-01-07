 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portillo’s suggests beef bowl diet — an Italian beef without the bread — and hilarity breaks out
0 comments

Portillo’s suggests beef bowl diet — an Italian beef without the bread — and hilarity breaks out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If you’re still thinking about a New Year’s diet, then Portillo’s may have just the one for you.

“Cutting out carbs in the new year?” asked Portillo’s via social media on Monday. “Try one of our Beef Bowls, featuring our classic Italian beef, but without the bread.” You can also add peppers and cheese for an additional cost, the fast food specialists helpfully suggested.

Hilarity and confusion ensued.

On Twitter, one reply stated that “a beef bowl wet is technically soup.”

As regular eaters of Italian beef know, the iconic sandwich can be ordered wet, dipped, juicy or soaked. The preferred language, and amount of beef juice in or on bread, can vary by stand and counterperson.

Incidentally, the above mentioned Twitter user publishes a vegan recipe blog called Dragged Through the Garden. The phrase refers to Chicago-style hot dogs and their vegetable toppings. The blog features recipes for a vegan Italian sausage, vegan Jewel-Osco taco dip and many more veganized local delicacies.

One customer was so excited that they ordered the beef bowl that night, then posted a photo, which showed a warped plastic bowl with meat, sweet peppers and cheddar, so quite frankly got what they deserved.

Italian beef purists allow hot peppers, better known as giardiniera, and sweet peppers. Provolone and mozzarella were introduced to the sandwich canon fairly recently. Cheddar is frowned upon completely.

IN THEIR WORDS: Midwest elected officials react to U.S. Capitol breach

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News