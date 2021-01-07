Portillo’s suggests beef bowl diet — an Italian beef without the bread — and hilarity breaks out

If you’re still thinking about a New Year’s diet, then Portillo’s may have just the one for you.

“Cutting out carbs in the new year?” asked Portillo’s via social media on Monday. “Try one of our Beef Bowls, featuring our classic Italian beef, but without the bread.” You can also add peppers and cheese for an additional cost, the fast food specialists helpfully suggested.

Hilarity and confusion ensued.

On Twitter, one reply stated that “a beef bowl wet is technically soup.”

As regular eaters of Italian beef know, the iconic sandwich can be ordered wet, dipped, juicy or soaked. The preferred language, and amount of beef juice in or on bread, can vary by stand and counterperson.

Incidentally, the above mentioned Twitter user publishes a vegan recipe blog called Dragged Through the Garden. The phrase refers to Chicago-style hot dogs and their vegetable toppings. The blog features recipes for a vegan Italian sausage, vegan Jewel-Osco taco dip and many more veganized local delicacies.