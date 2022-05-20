 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sarah Bush Lincoln presents 'Farmer’s Market Finds'

  • 0

MATTOON — Shopping for fresh produce can be more difficult than it may seem.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Food & Nutrition Services is presenting, “Farmer’s Market Finds” to help the shopper understand what to look for at the market.

Hosted by SBL registered dietitian Denise Bloemer participants will learn helpful information when shopping for fresh, locally-grown produce. Bloemer will discuss what is in season, purchasing tips, and even provide delicious recipes for farmer’s market produce.

YARD AND GARDEN: Sweet peas aren't your garden variety pea

Farmer’s Market Finds will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the Red Oak Room in Prairie Pavilion 2, 1004 Health Center Dr.

Pre-registration is requested by Wednesday, June 1. Admission is free and open to the public. To register, call 217-258-2130.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News