Sarah Bush Lincoln presents 'Farmer’s Market Finds'

MATTOON — Shopping for fresh produce can be more difficult than it may seem.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Food & Nutrition Services is presenting, “Farmer’s Market Finds” to help the shopper understand what to look for at the market.

Hosted by SBL registered dietitian Denise Bloemer participants will learn helpful information when shopping for fresh, locally-grown produce. Bloemer will discuss what is in season, purchasing tips, and even provide delicious recipes for farmer’s market produce.

Farmer’s Market Finds will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the Red Oak Room in Prairie Pavilion 2, 1004 Health Center Dr.

Pre-registration is requested by Wednesday, June 1. Admission is free and open to the public. To register, call 217-258-2130.

