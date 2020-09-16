Watch now: Coles County vendors to take part in Food Truck Fiesta

Don Sol Mexican Grill co-owner Amanda Perdomo said she has gotten to know Food Truck Fiesta organizer Hannah Spittler, who owns the Roosters & Rumps BBQ food truck in Marshall, as part of the community of food vendors who serve the many special events in the area during a normal year.

"That is why Hannah did (the Food Truck Fiesta). So many of the vendors don't have a location to go to. She is trying to put together something for the vendors," Perdomo said. "She is really good at organizing things."

Perdomo said Don Sol has been fortunate that its food truck has developed a regular schedule of visits to area businesses. She said this has helped keep the food truck busy and Don Sol's staff members employed, even while restaurant dining rooms were temporarily closed statewide at the beginning of the pandemic.

Spittler, who recently opened the Roosters Farm Market in Marshall, said she helped organize a successful Back to School Bash with a limited number of food trucks on Aug. 14-15 at the fairgrounds and is now preparing for more vendors at the Food Truck Fiesta.