Watch now: Fry Guys true to roots as they expand food offering at Coles County Fair

CHARLESTON — The Fry Guys team has humble beginnings. Now, it is a staple of the Coles County Fairground.

“They've got unique stuff,” said Clark Fairley, a customer enjoying a meal on a hot afternoon. “And they’ve got shade and a place to sit. It’s very nice.”

Fry Guys Grill serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some popular items include ribeye sandwiches, bison burgers, and fluffy burgers from Morgan's Meat Market in Mattoon, to name a few.

The expansion to serve more than french fries was owner Aaron DeRousse’s brainchild. DeRousse wanted to expand the menu and find a way to serve fresh ingredients. The team then started serving more food out of four pop-up tents in 2017.

Now, you can find the Grill at the only permanent food-oriented structure on the Coles County Fairground, which was occupied by another business until 2018.

“The fair board asked if I would be willing to somewhat fix it up,” said DeRousse. “They helped supply materials. I brought the cabinets.”

The building needed some electrical work, too. DeRousse’s father also helped install some of the white boards.

“We got this building ready in ’19,” he said. “And we opened up for the fair and 2019, then COVID struck.”

Fry Guys laid low during 2020, when the pandemic caused countless different events, including the Coles County Fair, to shut down.

This is their first year back, and the team is expected long lines.

“From here on out, it's crazy,” DeRousse said Tuesday afternoon.

The Fry Guys team includes Mike Titus, Sarah Taflinger and Tim Taflinger, who have helped with the operation for a long time.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” said DeRousse.

DeRousse’s wife, Susan, has also been there since the beginning, when they started in 2014 with only a small French fry stand.

People can go to both Fry Guys Grill and order french fries at the original stand, which is only a stone's throw from the Grill building.

“I kind of have a special place in my heart for this place ,” Susan DeRousse said of the French fry stand.

The couple bought the trailer from Shirley Walters, known locally as the “French Fry Lady,” before she passed away. They carried on Walters' tradition by using the same recipes.

“She (Walters) taught us all of the methods,” she said. “We use everything that she told us, all the way down to the vinegar: it has to be a certain type.”

"We make it right from the potato," said Aaron DeRousse. "There's just something about them that makes them so fresh."

They still kept the original trailer in the same place as it has been for decades.

“People just come here and they know it (the trailer) is here,” Susan DeRousse said.

The pair started to work at the fair with the French Fry trailer in 2014, on their summers off. The two work in the food service industry. Aaron has been a chef at Eastern Illinois University since 2004 and Susan works with a company serving Indiana State University, where business slows during the summers.

“It’s our summer fun,” said Aaron DeRousse. “It’s a seasonal business.”

The business also gives the team an opportunity to do something they love, while supporting other local businesses like themselves.

“We really care about the community and giving back to being a part of it,” said Susan DeRousse. “And there’s a lot of love that goes into it.”

