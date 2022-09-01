Yoder’s Kitchen to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants

ARTHUR — The Yoder’s Kitchen restaurant is scheduled to be featured by America's Best Restaurants this fall.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, reported that it will bring its ABR Roadshow on Sept. 15 to this restaurant, 1195 E. Columbia St., along Illinois Route 133. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an on-camera interview with owner Anna Herschberger about what makes the restaurant a special place in the community. The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date.

Herschberger, raised in a traditional Amish home, learned about cooking and serving food from her mother. She worked at Yoder’s Kitchen for the previous owners before buying the restaurant in 2002.

“That was all I really knew,” Herschberger said in a press release. “I was a waitress here, and worked for the Yoder family before. They wanted to sell the business, and asked me to buy it.”

This year, Yoder's Kitchen celebrates its 20th anniversary with the Herschberger family at the helm. Herschberger’s two sons, Daren and Derrick, are managers. The "Official Best of America" TV series chose Yoder’s Kitchen as Best Family Restaurant in Illinois in 2018.

Over the years, Yoder's Kitchen has undergone renovations to provide additional seating, a designated carry-out entrance and serving counter, and a second kitchen for catering and carry-out operations. The building also includes a retail bakery and 2,000-square-foot gift shop. The restaurant offers a full menu, plus a buffet and dessert bar that was also renovated and expanded. One of their most popular menu items among their traditional, homemade meals is the broasted chicken.