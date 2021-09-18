 Skip to main content
Former Mattoon police chief's hat, badge donated to library history center

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — The Local History Center at the Mattoon Public Library recently received new artifacts pertaining to the history of the Mattoon Police Department.

Community members Steve and Diane Senteney donated a uniform hat and service badge that belonged to his father, former police Chief Raymond Senteney, to the center.

Raymond Senteney artifacts

The family of former Mattoon Police Chief Raymond Senteney recently donated his hat and badge to the Mattoon Public Library's Local History Center. Pictured, from the left are, Mattoon police Officer Jud Wienke, Diane Senteney, center curator Chris Suerdieck, and Steve Senteney.

Raymond Senteney, a 1939 Mattoon High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran, joined the Mattoon Police Department as a patrolman in 1955 and worked his way up the ranks until he was appointed to the chief's position in 1974. After 30 years of service with the police department, Senteney retired in 1985 and then worked as the city's plumbing inspector until 2009. He died at age 92 in 2013.

The uniform hat and badge can be seen in the Local History Center in the lower level of the library, 1600 Charleston Ave. The center, organized by curator Chris Suerdieck, and is open weekdays and by appointment by calling 217-234-1710 or 217-234-1714.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

