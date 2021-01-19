Four full time AmeriCorps interns serving at Fit-2-Serve in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Fit-2-Serve faith-based nonprofit organization now has four, full-time AmeriCorps interns serving in its VISTA program.
Fit-2-Serve Director Bill Duey reported he recently received confirmation that two current interns were granted another year of service and that two open positions would be filled.
Cheryl Lee began her fourth year as an intern and will serve her second year as a VISTA leader. Cheyenne Hardin, who joined the Fit-2-Serve team after serving for two years in the summer VISTA program, will continue serving for a third year. In August, Chloe Landrus became a full-time AmeriCorps intern after her summer service. Sara Rohrmayer joined the team in November as the program’s fourth full-time intern.
“Each AmeriCorps member is blessed with unique talents and life experiences. Their passion to serve in the organization’s mission ‘to equip people for works of service’ creates a strong team as we continue to develop and lead Community Bridges programming," Duey said. "Their ties to the community will enable Fit-2-Serve to continue to build capacity through partnerships with other organizations, churches, and individuals. We are looking forward to an amazing year.”
The VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) program was initiated in 1964 as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty to help communities combat poverty. AmeriCorps and the Corporation for National and Community Service were created in 1993, and VISTA was subsequently folded into these programs.
As a sponsoring organization in the VISTA program, Fit-2-Serve has been able to impact the community through the service of AmeriCorps interns to create and implement programming that develops individual talents and promotes community service for volunteers of all ages. Duey said their goals include helping reverse the current direction of local poverty statistics.
"Our journey began with community gardening, where working the soil together with our friends from the (Haven homeless) shelter helped me realize it was a great place to plant and cultivate the seeds of relationship. That's what our friends desired most: a relationship that provided them with dignity, value and worth," Duey said.
Prior to the pandemic, Fit-2-Serve, under the umbrella of its Community Bridges initiative, established programming in which its volunteer staff had interacted with more than 1,100 youths each month through the Farm-2-Table, Generation-2-Generation, School-2-Farm, Learn-2-Grow, and Talents-2-Strengths programs. By focusing on what can still be done, Community Bridges programming continues to be offered through remote learning videos and partnering with the Mattoon Area Family YMCA childcare program.
For more information on getting involved with or supporting the work of Fit-2-Serve, call (217) 235-3839, email info@fit-2-serve.net or visit www.fit-2-serve.net.