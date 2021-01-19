Four full time AmeriCorps interns serving at Fit-2-Serve in Mattoon

The VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) program was initiated in 1964 as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty to help communities combat poverty. AmeriCorps and the Corporation for National and Community Service were created in 1993, and VISTA was subsequently folded into these programs.

As a sponsoring organization in the VISTA program, Fit-2-Serve has been able to impact the community through the service of AmeriCorps interns to create and implement programming that develops individual talents and promotes community service for volunteers of all ages. Duey said their goals include helping reverse the current direction of local poverty statistics.

"Our journey began with community gardening, where working the soil together with our friends from the (Haven homeless) shelter helped me realize it was a great place to plant and cultivate the seeds of relationship. That's what our friends desired most: a relationship that provided them with dignity, value and worth," Duey said.