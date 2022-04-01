Glancing Back for April 1: March goes out like a lion with weird weather mix

100 years ago,

April 1, 1922

MATTOON – March came in with a roar and went out the same way. She did her best to combine every kind of inclement weather into one grand glorious outburst yesterday. Her departure will be a topic of conversation for some time. The last two days of March came with a regular deluge of almost 1.7 inches of rain. The rain gave way to a peppery sleet that lasted for an hour, then snow began, great big nice flakes that came down in regular flurries. As the ground was somewhat chilled, the snow turned to slush that was more than uncomfortable to pass through. Better weather was due today, the first of April, the arrival of which is gladly received… MATTOON – Organization of an independent baseball club, to be known as the Mattoon Boosters, has practically been completed, according to Edward Gullion, who has charge of the organization and will become manager. There has been considerable talk in regard to Mattoon becoming a member of a six-team league with Paris, Marshall, Casey and Effingham as four of the teams. It was thought Mattoon and Charleston would complete the league, but there was not a sufficient number of fans optimistic to try Mattoon for a place, and neither Mattoon nor Charleston will be in the league… MATTOON – Although the nationwide coal strike has been in force for just a few hours, the effects have already been felt in Mattoon. The Big Four Railroad announced a cut of 170 men in the car repair department. This is in addition to the 46 men laid off last week. A force of only 30 men has been retained. It is expected that more cuts are expected if the coal strike continues for long.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Mayor Morgan F. Phipps will resign effective midnight April 30 and is expected to be succeeded by Dr. Roger Dettro. Mattoon City Clerk Charles E. White is expected to replace Dettro on the city council. Dettro said it is anticipated that Mrs. Janice Strader, now deputy city clerk, will be named acting city clerk. Mrs. Evelyn Donnell will be named deputy city clerk. The council is expected to name Dettro as mayor for the one year remaining of Phipps’s term. Dettro, a Mattoon dentist, has been acting mayor at times Phipps has been out of the city… MATTOON – The weatherman had his April Fool’s Day joke (and not a very funny one) a bit early and then reformed. After giving the area a pleasant spring day yesterday, the weatherman showed his worst side from about 5:30 p.m. on. Strong winds accompanied by heavy rain hit the area early in the evening. As the temperature dropped, the rain turned to snow and the white stuff was falling heavily shortly after 10 p.m. It melted about as fast as it fell and just light traces were left by this morning. However, much heavier snow was received as close as Arcola where the fall was reported at about three inches… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University swimmer Bob Thomas won three individual championships at the recent NAIA national swim meet. He set three national records. Thomas, a Virginia native who now lives in Hawaii, won repeat championships in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke events in national record times. He also set a national record in winning the 200-yard individual medley. Thomas’s times qualified him for the U.S. Olympic trials. His mother and sister both have been members of the U.S. Olympic swim teams.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – The unemployment rate dropped in six of seven area counties between January and February. Coles County had the lowest unemployment rate in the area in February at 4.4 percent, while the unemployment rate in Douglas and Moultrie counties was 4.9 percent. However, the Illinois Department of Employment Security statistics show the Moultrie County unemployment rate increased from 4.6 percent in January. Moultrie was the only area county whose unemployment rate increased from January to February. Statewide, the unemployment rate in February was 5.5 percent, down from 5.7 percent in January… CHARLESTON – Serving as an election judge is one job that Helen Lane of rural Charleston is reluctant to give up. The 89-year-old will serve as an election judge in Precinct 6 today for the last time. She has served as an election judge in Coles County for almost 70 years, ever since she was 21. She said she is retiring, “not because I have to get up early,” but due to failing health. She has to get up at 3 a.m. to be at the polling place by 5 a.m. and open the polls for voters at 6 a.m. The almost 15-hour day is a long one for Lane, who will observe her 90th birthday next week.

