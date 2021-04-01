Glancing Back for April 1

MATTOON — A jury found Motorcop Frank Calhoun guilty of assault and battery as charged and fined $75 by Justice of the Peace Ashworth yesterday. The complaining witness, Homer Hilliard, and four other witnesses, testified to a conversation between Hilliard and Officer Hendricks at the police station. They said when Motorcop Calhoun entered, Calhoun grabbed Hilliard and struck him in the nose and blackened his eyes. When the state rested, defense attorney Moran asked for a recess for a conference and, at its close, announced that Calhoun would not enter any evidence... SHELBYVILLE — Two automobile loads of hunters and a pack of hounds succeeded in bringing a wolf back to Shelbyville with them Tuesday afternoon. The hunters jumped a wolf on the Blackstone farm last Friday but rain interfered with the chase until Tuesday. The hounds picked up the trail about noon when the wolf broke from a patch of timber. When the wolf tried to cross the road, Ad Tallman shot him. The wolf, about 2 years old and weighing 32 pounds, was brought to the courthouse where hunters received the $25 bounty and viewed by many people.

MATTOON — A local union and Young Radiator Co. of Mattoon reached agreement on a new three-year contract this yesterday. The new agreement will bring the average wage during the last year of the contract to about $4.10 per hour, plus $1.22 in fringe benefits, according to Glen Garett, president of Local 1262 of the United Auto Workers. The union membership approved the contract terms by a vote of 111-108... CHARLESTON — The first will and testament on file at the Coles County Courthouse was written and signed by Henry Abbott on Oct. 11, 1841. Written on plain white paper and brown with age, the piece of Coles County history is a far cry from the mass of legal forms and red tape that make up wills today. Abbott bequeathed "unto my beloved wife, Lucinda Abbott," his entire estate. Abbott died in late 1843. In March 1844, appraisers listed his property as one two-horse wagon worth $40; one gray horse, $50; and one bay filly, $40. The list also included nine head of sheep, two chickens, a dining table, toilet, a flock of geese and a lot of corn. His property consisted of 142 acres but no mention was made of its value.