Glancing Back for April 1

100 years ago,
April 1, 1921
MATTOON — A jury found Motorcop Frank Calhoun guilty of assault and battery as charged and fined $75 by Justice of the Peace Ashworth yesterday. The complaining witness, Homer Hilliard, and four other witnesses, testified to a conversation between Hilliard and Officer Hendricks at the police station. They said when Motorcop Calhoun entered, Calhoun grabbed Hilliard and struck him in the nose and blackened his eyes. When the state rested, defense attorney Moran asked for a recess for a conference and, at its close, announced that Calhoun would not enter any evidence... SHELBYVILLE — Two automobile loads of hunters and a pack of hounds succeeded in bringing a wolf back to Shelbyville with them Tuesday afternoon. The hunters jumped a wolf on the Blackstone farm last Friday but rain interfered with the chase until Tuesday. The hounds picked up the trail about noon when the wolf broke from a patch of timber. When the wolf tried to cross the road, Ad Tallman shot him. The wolf, about 2 years old and weighing 32 pounds, was brought to the courthouse where hunters received the $25 bounty and viewed by many people.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A local union and Young Radiator Co. of Mattoon reached agreement on a new three-year contract this yesterday. The new agreement will bring the average wage during the last year of the contract to about $4.10 per hour, plus $1.22 in fringe benefits, according to Glen Garett, president of Local 1262 of the United Auto Workers. The union membership approved the contract terms by a vote of 111-108... CHARLESTON — The first will and testament on file at the Coles County Courthouse was written and signed by Henry Abbott on Oct. 11, 1841. Written on plain white paper and brown with age, the piece of Coles County history is a far cry from the mass of legal forms and red tape that make up wills today. Abbott bequeathed "unto my beloved wife, Lucinda Abbott," his entire estate. Abbott died in late 1843. In March 1844, appraisers listed his property as one two-horse wagon worth $40; one gray horse, $50; and one bay filly, $40. The list also included nine head of sheep, two chickens, a dining table, toilet, a flock of geese and a lot of corn. His property consisted of 142 acres but no mention was made of its value.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Locked-out Trailmobile workers will not receive unemployment benefits. The Illinois Department of Employment Security ruled Friday that the union's claim that workers were locked out by Trailmobile to avoid mass layoffs did not exempt them from state unemployment laws. Approximately 1,000 Trailmobile workers have been locked out since Jan. 21. Replacement workers have been employed at the plant since Feb. 19... CHARLESTON— The Coles County Court Appointed Special Advocate program will soon have a new training class. CASA continues to grow as it seeks to serve the children of the county who are wards of the court due to neglect, abuse or abandonment. The program certified its first three advocates in June 1994. By October 1995, advocates had been assigned to 16 cases involving 35 children. Barbara Brown, Coles CASA program director, hopes to be able to certify eight new advocates. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said hotline calls for suspected Coles County cases grew from 522 calls in 1990 to 709 in 1994, an increase of 34 percent.