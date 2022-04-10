Glancing Back for April 10: Police take aim at largest ever Coles County drug operation

100 years ago,

April 10, 1922

MATTOON – Andy Goins, also known as Charles Sutberry, is at Mattoon Memorial Hospital seriously wounded as a result of being shot yesterday afternoon at Loxa when he attempted to break away from two Illinois Central Railroad agents, T.J. Cronin of Mattoon and P.A. McDaniel of Kankakee, and Deputy Sheriff Linthicum when they attempted to arrest Goins. Only one bullet was found to have taken effect and no infection has yet set in. According to Cronin, Goins was wanted for breaking into a rail car loaded with meat on Feb. 9, at which time a consignment of meat for local markets was stolen. The agents and deputy went to Loxa where Goins was staying and gave him time to get dressed, but they said Goins ran through a door and jumped a barbed wire fence. When their calls for him to halt failed, the three men shot at him, one of the three shots taking effect… MATTOON – Superintendent Black and Miss Turnbull, principal of Mattoon High School, have decided that all high school honors henceforth are not to go to those students who excel solely in athletics, as has been the case heretofore, but that excellence in scholarship is to come in for its fair share of consideration. Beginning with the present semester, Miss Turnbull plans to compute the general grade average of each pupil for each subject, then the average grade for all subjects combined will be made. It is the intention of Miss Turnbull to put in a prominent place the names of those winning the highest honors, which will be the best 25 percent of students in each class.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Philip S. Weller, Hal Kottwitz and James A. Rowe were elected to the Mattoon school board Saturday. Weller, a vice president at First National Bank, led the ticket with 1,438 votes. Next was Kottwitz with 1,039. He is a business instructor at Lake Land College. Rose, the third person elected, is pastor of Central Community Church. He received 919 votes. Weller and Kottwitz are from Mattoon Township. Rowe is from Lafayette Township. Because of the current makeup of the board two people had to be elected from Mattoon Township and one from Lafayette Township. Six other candidates, three from each township, also were on the ballot… CHARLESTON – John T. North, Howard Hutton and John K. Reed were elected to the Charleston school board Saturday. North is an instructor at Eastern Illinois University while Reed and Hutton both are incumbents from outside of Charleston Township. Reed was the top vote-getter with 1,524 while Hutton garnered 1,141 and North received 1,095 votes. The three Charleston Township residents on the board whose terms did not expire this year are Michael Plunkett, James Scribner and Harold Horn. James Frazier is the other incumbent board member… CHARLESTON – Gil Hodges, former Brooklyn Dodgers great and New York Mets manager who died recently, once played a basketball game at Eastern Illinois University’s old Lantz Gym. Tom Katsimpalis, EIU athletic director, played in that February 1949 game in which Hodges was a member of the Oakland (Ind.) City College team. Hodges was a member of the Dodgers but in those days a professional athlete was still eligible to play in a sport other than the one in which he was a pro. Hodges, 25 years old at the time and a three-year Marine Corps veteran, was a rugged 200 pounds to go with his 6-foot-2 height. Katsimpalis said Hodges wasn’t much of a basketball player and probably used the sport to stay in condition for baseball. EIU won that game 84-61.

25 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Both street-level dealers and organization leaders are being arrested in the latest round of indictments involving what officials say is perhaps the largest ever Coles County drug organization. A grand jury recently returned indictments on various charges concerning distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine. The charges allege several local individuals and others from California conspired to the drugs from California to the Coles County area. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at $3 million to $4 million, officials said. Two other men indicted remain at large… CHARLESTON – By the year 2002, Charleston’s Madison Avenue may have a very different look if the Illinois Department of Transportation gets sufficient funding for the work. A five-year road plan was released yesterday by IDOT. The Madison Avenue/Illinois Route 130 improvements could re-route Route 130 using the old abandoned railroad corridor several blocks north of the current Madison/Route 130 through Charleston. The City of Charleston favors this option, an IDOT spokesman said. If Route 130 is not re-routed then Madison Avenue will have to be widened and a turn lane added, he said.

