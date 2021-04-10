Glancing Back for April 10

100 years ago,
April 10, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — An oddity in the animal kingdom occurred here when 11 pups were born to an 18-month-old St. Bernard over a 26-hour period. Calvin Moran of Mattoon, who owns the registered dog, was on his way to a veterinarian in Charleston when the St. Bernard, named Nannie, began giving birth in the back seat of the car last Saturday. Three of the pups were born while they were driving through Mattoon and a fourth as the car passed Coles County Memorial Airport. Moran and Nannie eventually arrived at the vet with a partial litter. It took another 25 hours before all 11 were born. Mother and pups are at home and doing fine. All but four have been sold... CHARLESTON — Two men robbed the Eisner Food Store on East Lincoln Avenue in Charleston of about $300 yesterday evening. The men, one armed with a pistol, entered the cashier's cage about 7:30 p.m. and ordered a clerk to fill the bag with money. The robbers fled on foot to a car parked on a nearby street. While the robbery was in progress it was reported to police from the Dog n Suds drive-in next to the store... STRASBURG — Three World War I veterans were honored during the 52nd birthday celebration of American Legion Post 289 of Strasburg. Honored during the party were Robert Cress, Elmer Richards and Charles R. Rosine. Richards was presented with a re-issue of the Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart and World War I ribbon with three campaign bars. Richards also will receive the Croix-de-Guerre with palm and the Medialle Militaire as soon as they become available. Richards lost the original decorations when a fire destroyed his home several years ago.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Currently a hot topic in some southern states, the teaching of evolution as a theory became an issue at yesterday's Mattoon school board meeting. After a recommendation to the board by teachers Dottie Harrison and James Sapp to approve two new science books to serve kindergarten through sixth grade, a woman in attendance asked the books' stance on evolution. She said it was important that schools teach evolution as a theory. Sapp said evolution was not taught as fact in the upper level textbook. Board member Tom Hesse said evolution was taught in the other book. The board approved the two textbooks by a 6-1 vote with Hesse voting against... CHARLESTON — Funding is now in place and construction has begun on the new regional school superintendent's office, it was announced at yesterday's Coles County Board meeting. Board Chairman Tim Yow said the county's public building commission, which he also chairs, issued 15-year bonds to fund the $380,000 project. The new regional school office, which serves Coles and six neighboring counties, is on a county-owned lot between Sixth and Seventh Street about two blocks south of the courthouse.