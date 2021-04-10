Glancing Back for April 10

MATTOON — An oddity in the animal kingdom occurred here when 11 pups were born to an 18-month-old St. Bernard over a 26-hour period. Calvin Moran of Mattoon, who owns the registered dog, was on his way to a veterinarian in Charleston when the St. Bernard, named Nannie, began giving birth in the back seat of the car last Saturday. Three of the pups were born while they were driving through Mattoon and a fourth as the car passed Coles County Memorial Airport. Moran and Nannie eventually arrived at the vet with a partial litter. It took another 25 hours before all 11 were born. Mother and pups are at home and doing fine. All but four have been sold... CHARLESTON — Two men robbed the Eisner Food Store on East Lincoln Avenue in Charleston of about $300 yesterday evening. The men, one armed with a pistol, entered the cashier's cage about 7:30 p.m. and ordered a clerk to fill the bag with money. The robbers fled on foot to a car parked on a nearby street. While the robbery was in progress it was reported to police from the Dog n Suds drive-in next to the store... STRASBURG — Three World War I veterans were honored during the 52nd birthday celebration of American Legion Post 289 of Strasburg. Honored during the party were Robert Cress, Elmer Richards and Charles R. Rosine. Richards was presented with a re-issue of the Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart and World War I ribbon with three campaign bars. Richards also will receive the Croix-de-Guerre with palm and the Medialle Militaire as soon as they become available. Richards lost the original decorations when a fire destroyed his home several years ago.