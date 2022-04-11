Glancing Back for April 11: Mattoon’s Jolly Green Wave giant heading to Eastern Illinois University

100 years ago,

April 11, 1922

MATTOON – Charles Sutberry, also known as Andy Goins, the young man shot Sunday afternoon when he attempted to elude officers in Loxa, died at Memorial Hospital last night. It was stated at the hospital that Sutberry’s condition took a turn for the worse yesterday afternoon. Sutberry’s father is a tobacco grower in Kentucky. The wife, Mrs. Eva Sutberry, has been making her home for the past year or so with her parents at Loxa and was not present at the time of his death. George Eveland, brother-in-law of Sutberry, informed Coroner Schilling that members of the family would have nothing to do with the body after the inquest. Unless the father of the slain man claimed the body, it would have to be taken care of by the county… MATTOON – The dispatchers office of both the Illinois Central and Big Four railroads confirmed that third trick operators of these two Mattoon offices have been cut, the Illinois Central stating that the first trick operator in the yard office as well as the third trick man in the dispatchers office have been cut. The reason assigned was the lack of business. At the Illinois Central, it was announced that the cut would not affect the working hours of the dispatchers retained.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – George Wenthe of Effingham was elected chairman of the Lake Land College Board last night. He replaces Robert Johnston of Shelbyville as chairman. Clem Phipps of Mattoon was chairman from 1966, when the first board was elected until last year when Johnston was named chairman. Elected vice chairman last night was Edward Resch of Casey. Chosen secretary was Dr. William Podesta of Mattoon. Thomas Donnell of rural Mattoon was seated as a new board member. He was elected Saturday while Johnston and Resch were re-elected… CHARLESTON – A Holiday Inn is expected to be built at the southwest corner of Douglas and Lincoln in Charleston, it was announced yesterday. Walter Reasor Jr., owner of the site the facility will be built on, said that Holiday Inns of America has indicated approval for the Charleston franchise will be granted. The facility will have 100 rooms, including dining rooms, meeting rooms and other accommodations. The date for starting construction has not been set… MATTOON – Jeff Furry, Mattoon’s Jolly Green Wave giant, will move his points and rebounds cannery to Eastern Illinois University next fall. The 6-foot-8 Furry, who set single-game (42) and single-season (643) school scoring records this past season, announced yesterday that he has accepted a full scholarship offer at EIU. Furry, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Furry, narrowed his choices of Virginia Tech, North Texas and EIU. “When it got closer and closer to choosing a school, I decided I wanted to stay closer to home,” he said.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – By the time Major Roger Windell arrived at the recent flooding in Indiana, the water was going down, but the personal hardship remained. Windell, who leads the Mattoon Salvation Army with his wife Yvonne, spent a week near New Albany, Ind., in an area where a trailer park was wiped out. Fifty to 100 trailers once were under water, and when Windell arrived people were trying to put their lives back together. Windell was in charge of a canteen that provided three meals a day to people who had just lost everything. The devastation in Indiana didn’t match the St. Louis-area flooding of several years ago. But Yvonne Windell noted, “If it’s your house, devastation is devastation… CHARLESTON – Doug Bock of Charleston has spent the past four months studying the Korean culture, listening to language tapes and reading the Korean herald in preparation for a month-long trip to South Korea. The Eastern Illinois University chairman of the speech communications department and member of the Charleston Rotary Club will be the guest of Rotary clubs in 10 Korean cities. Bock is the first member of the Charleston Rotary Club selected to lead a Rotary International Group Study Exchange team. He will lead a team of four non-Rotarians from East-Central Illinois on the month-long trip. The team members are from Champaign-Urbana, Mahomet and Bloomington-Normal. A team of Korean visitors also will visit this area of Illinois.

