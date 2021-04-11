Glancing Back for April 11

MATTOON — Fruit trees had a hard test this month with several nights of freezing weather, the thermometer showing 28 degrees or lower several times. One fruit grower today said some of the fruit crop is ruined but much has not been fully ruined yet. There was a heavy frost on the roofs and sidewalks this morning, and there are blossoms that are black already on peach and plum trees. Some thermometers put the low mark at 20, but others had the temperature at 28. Mattoon has no official government observer and the present reporters of temperature are not equipped with accurate measuring devices for securing reports... MATTOON — An automobile careened up and down North 22nd Street and adjacent streets yesterday afternoon. The driver of the car, a Ford, appeared in a drunken stupor, and pedestrians watching the antics of the car, looked for a spill. When he reached Richmond Avenue on 22nd Street he turned sharply, driving on the boulevard, and just after turning onto Richmond Avenue he lost a tire from a front wheel. He sped on, and it is not known whether he had any further misfortune.