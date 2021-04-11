Glancing Back for April 11

100 years ago,
April 11, 1921
MATTOON — Fruit trees had a hard test this month with several nights of freezing weather, the thermometer showing 28 degrees or lower several times. One fruit grower today said some of the fruit crop is ruined but much has not been fully ruined yet. There was a heavy frost on the roofs and sidewalks this morning, and there are blossoms that are black already on peach and plum trees. Some thermometers put the low mark at 20, but others had the temperature at 28. Mattoon has no official government observer and the present reporters of temperature are not equipped with accurate measuring devices for securing reports... MATTOON — An automobile careened up and down North 22nd Street and adjacent streets yesterday afternoon. The driver of the car, a Ford, appeared in a drunken stupor, and pedestrians watching the antics of the car, looked for a spill. When he reached Richmond Avenue on 22nd Street he turned sharply, driving on the boulevard, and just after turning onto Richmond Avenue he lost a tire from a front wheel. He sped on, and it is not known whether he had any further misfortune.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Seven area high school classes had the opportunity to speak and listen to U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard through the distance learning network at Lake Land College. Poshard was at Lake Land yesterday fielding questions from students on campus and at the area high schools through what college President Robert Luther said was the first electronic town meeting in which Poshard has participated. High schools participating in the town meeting were from Charleston, Mattoon, Effingham, Pana, Martinsville, Paris and Shelbyville. The ability to reach several locations at once holds a great deal of promise for future education, the congressman said... CHARLESTON — Glass blowing demonstrations, jazz and rock musicians and a student talent show are just part of the entertainment offered at Eastern Illinois University's annual "Celebration: A Festival of the Arts" April 26-28. The event, sponsored by EIU's College of Arts and Humanities, originated in 1977. Since then, Celebration has attracted more than 250,000 people to campus. One difference from previous years is the festival's new location. Celebration '96 will be held on the North Quad area behind Old Main, said Dan Crews, coordinator of Celebration since 1993.