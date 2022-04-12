Glancing Back for April 12: Bushton parents welcome 16th child

100 years ago,

April 12, 1922

MATTOON – W.H. Anderson, elderly proprietor of a hotel at Neoga, reported to Mattoon police this afternoon that while waiting in Mattoon this morning for an early train to Neoga, he was robbed of $64 in cash and a bank draft for $225. Anderson was returning from Tennessee after a visit with his daughter, and arrived in Mattoon shortly after midnight. He said he went into the waiting room at the Illinois Central train station to while the time until the train for Neoga arrived. Two youths of about 17 years of age entered the station and he offered them the lunch that his daughter prepared for him. Soon after, he fell asleep, waking just before his train left. That’s when he noticed his money was missing… CHARLESTON – Mr. and Mrs. John Evans, residing in Bushton, are the parents of a 6-pound son, born Monday. The new son makes the 16th child of Mr. and Mrs. Evans, 11 of whom are living… MATTOON – William E. Ruhart of Mattoon was the successful bidder for the work at the Mattoon Post Office in removing the vestibule’s revolving doors and replacing them with plain doors. Work will be started shortly and is to be completed within 90 days. Postmaster Sparks said there were objections to the revolving doors which enabled cold air to enter the building.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – A teachers salary agreement for the 1972-73 school year that provides for a total increase in salary costs of $155,000 was approved by the Mattoon school board last night. The new agreement calls for a starting yearly salary of $7,725 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no experience. This year’s starting salary was $7,400. The new pay increase is within the 5.5 percent federal wage guideline, according to James Arnholt, business manager of the school district… MATTOON -- Larry Hart, speech instructor and debate coach at Mattoon High School since the fall of 1966, has tendered his resignation. Hart has accepted the position of chairman of the speech-art department and director of dramatics at Glenbard South High School in north suburban Glen Ellyn. It is a new school that will open in August. Hart said the state office of the National Forensic League that Mattoon’s league ranks ninth of 37 programs in Illinois.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – After a recent firebombing at Champaign County’s courthouse in Urbana, local officials are starting to consider security options at the Coles County Courthouse. Officials have been studying the issue for several months, but any improvements are limited by the county’s financial situation. The courthouse has five entrances, including a handicapped entrance on Jackson Avenue. Limiting the number of entrances could violate accessibility requirements or prompt a bottleneck because of the narrow hallway and single elevator near that south entrance. An X-ray machine costs more than $28,000 while a walk-through metal detector at each of the four main entrances would total $12,000 in expense… NEOGA – A love of white-tail deer led Mickey and Jo Williams to start their own deer farm, in which they breed, buy and sell deer. As owners of 21 adult deer and 18 fawns due in May, the job is full-time. Mrs. Williams stays home and tends to the animals during the day. She bottle-feeds milk replacer to the fawns from the time they are born until fall. Large pens with eight-foot high fences allow the deer to be separated or placed together at the precise time for breeding. The Williams own a game breeders license from the Illinois Department of Conservation. Their customers have come from states such as Indiana, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas and Michigan.

