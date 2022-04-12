Glancing Back for April 12: Bushton parents welcome 16th child

MATTOON – W.H. Anderson, elderly proprietor of a hotel at Neoga, reported to Mattoon police this afternoon that while waiting in Mattoon this morning for an early train to Neoga, he was robbed of $64 in cash and a bank draft for $225. Anderson was returning from Tennessee after a visit with his daughter, and arrived in Mattoon shortly after midnight. He said he went into the waiting room at the Illinois Central train station to while the time until the train for Neoga arrived. Two youths of about 17 years of age entered the station and he offered them the lunch that his daughter prepared for him. Soon after, he fell asleep, waking just before his train left. That’s when he noticed his money was missing… CHARLESTON – Mr. and Mrs. John Evans, residing in Bushton, are the parents of a 6-pound son, born Monday. The new son makes the 16th child of Mr. and Mrs. Evans, 11 of whom are living… MATTOON – William E. Ruhart of Mattoon was the successful bidder for the work at the Mattoon Post Office in removing the vestibule’s revolving doors and replacing them with plain doors. Work will be started shortly and is to be completed within 90 days. Postmaster Sparks said there were objections to the revolving doors which enabled cold air to enter the building.
MATTOON – A teachers salary agreement for the 1972-73 school year that provides for a total increase in salary costs of $155,000 was approved by the Mattoon school board last night. The new agreement calls for a starting yearly salary of $7,725 for teachers with a bachelor’s degree and no experience. This year’s starting salary was $7,400. The new pay increase is within the 5.5 percent federal wage guideline, according to James Arnholt, business manager of the school district… MATTOON -- Larry Hart, speech instructor and debate coach at Mattoon High School since the fall of 1966, has tendered his resignation. Hart has accepted the position of chairman of the speech-art department and director of dramatics at Glenbard South High School in north suburban Glen Ellyn. It is a new school that will open in August. Hart said the state office of the National Forensic League that Mattoon’s league ranks ninth of 37 programs in Illinois.
CHARLESTON – After a recent firebombing at Champaign County’s courthouse in Urbana, local officials are starting to consider security options at the Coles County Courthouse. Officials have been studying the issue for several months, but any improvements are limited by the county’s financial situation. The courthouse has five entrances, including a handicapped entrance on Jackson Avenue. Limiting the number of entrances could violate accessibility requirements or prompt a bottleneck because of the narrow hallway and single elevator near that south entrance. An X-ray machine costs more than $28,000 while a walk-through metal detector at each of the four main entrances would total $12,000 in expense… NEOGA – A love of white-tail deer led Mickey and Jo Williams to start their own deer farm, in which they breed, buy and sell deer. As owners of 21 adult deer and 18 fawns due in May, the job is full-time. Mrs. Williams stays home and tends to the animals during the day. She bottle-feeds milk replacer to the fawns from the time they are born until fall. Large pens with eight-foot high fences allow the deer to be separated or placed together at the precise time for breeding. The Williams own a game breeders license from the Illinois Department of Conservation. Their customers have come from states such as Indiana, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas and Michigan.
Most popular boy names in the 80s in Illinois
Known for the emergence of MTV, the rise of neon, and the invention of the mixtape, the 1980s were certainly a rockin' era in American history. New economic policies were introduced, the news network CNN launched, and, much less enjoyable, Wall Street crashed on the infamous Black Monday—the worst one-day decline in American stock market history. Sandra Day O'Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice, the Cold War saw the beginning of the end as the Berlin Wall began to fall, and millions watched in horror as the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded on live television.
Among all the big hair, Rubix cubes, and shoulder pads, however, there were still plenty of babies being born during this defining time. And with celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Robert Palmer reaching their peak fame during the ‘80s, it's no surprise that many parents chose to name their kids after them.
To see just how popular these names were,
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 80s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Just like scrunchies and PAC MAN, Americans can still hold onto some of the best aspects of the ‘80s, including baby names (some things never get old). So whether you're welcoming a new little one into the world this year or just curious, these are the 100 most popular baby names of the 1980s in Illinois.
Irisska // Shutterstock
#50. Peter
Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning "rock".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,348
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 860 (#176 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 56,663
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#49. Bryan
Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,392
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 733 (#203 most common name, -78.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 80,488
PxHere
#48. Dustin
Dustin is a name of Norse origin meaning "brave warrior".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,707
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#596 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 97,301
Canva
#47. Bradley
Bradley is a name of English origin meaning "woodland clearing".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,211
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 645 (#221 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 69,334
Burst
#45. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,313
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 662 (#217 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 89,113
Pexels
#44. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,400
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,013 (#2 most common name, +59.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 81,932
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#43. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,532
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,896 (#82 most common name, -58.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 86,349
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#42. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning "watchful, alert".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,698
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 404 (#322 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,649
Canva
#41. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,884
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,146 (#25 most common name, -15.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 105,962
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#40. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,921
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 953 (#158 (tie) most common name, -80.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 103,828
Philippe Put // Flickr
#39. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,051
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,128 (#72 most common name, -57.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #43
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 101,809
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#38. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,121
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 720 (#208 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 104,339
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#37. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,859
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,327 (#40 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,861
PxHere
#36. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,072
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,097 (#7 most common name, +0.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,341
Canva
#35. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning "a Scotsman".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,186
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#499 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 108,165
Burst
#34. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,289
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,552 (#55 most common name, -59.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 138,343
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#33. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,347
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315 (#4 (tie) most common name, -0.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 124,186
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#32. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning "nobleman".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,600
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,506 (#100 most common name, -77.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 111,365
Jeremy Bishop // Unsplash
#31. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,663
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 864 (#175 most common name, -87.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,710
Canva
#30. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning "appointed by God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,889
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 814 (#185 most common name, -88.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,418
Canva
#29. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,028
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 823 (#184 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 129,371
Unsplash
#28. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning "pledge of peace".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,338
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 392 (#331 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 144,781
Canva
#27. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,848
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 960 (#156 most common name, -87.8% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,910
PxHere
#26. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,918
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,917 (#45 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,743
Pixabay
#25. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,160
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,329 (#39 most common name, -63.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 229,906
Pixabay
#24. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,290
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#182 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 177,405
Canva
#23. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,679
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,119 (#73 most common name, -78.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 232,173
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#22. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,939
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,037 (#145 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 172,811
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#21. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,027
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,187 (#6 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 248,240
Canva
#20. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,568
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,187 (#67 (tie) most common name, -79.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 188,638
Min An // Pexels
#19. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,643
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,500 (#57 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 195,049
Canva
#18. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,917
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,320 (#120 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 289,755
Pixabay
#17. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,231
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,225 (#126 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 204,199
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#16. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,946
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,465 (#11 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 211,804
Ana Paula Lima // Pexels
#15. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,722
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,007 (#44 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 223,293
Pixabay
#14. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 12,908
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,020 (#150 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 233,976
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#13. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning "healer".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,637
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,516 (#97 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 292,016
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#12. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,044
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,970 (#29 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 285,013
Canva
#11. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,700
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,098 (#27 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,034
Unsplash
#10. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,758
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,655 (#35 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 278,848
Canva
#9. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,055
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,832 (#30 most common name, -74.5% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 396,533
Canva
#8. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,312
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,187 (#67 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 321,598
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#7. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,326
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,383 (#21 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 299,367
Pixabay
#6. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,873
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,066 (#13 most common name, -68.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 356,362
PxHere
#5. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,238
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,449 (#19 most common name, -75.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 383,610
Canva
#4. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 18,688
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,866 (#8 most common name, -68.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 345,414
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#3. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,687
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,560 (#38 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 554,793
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#2. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 22,945
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,559 (#18 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 458,894
PxHere
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 35,031
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,315 (#4 (tie) most common name, -82.0% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 663,592
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#46. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".
Illinois
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,276
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 446 (#298 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 80s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 113,597
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
