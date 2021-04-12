Glancing Back for April 12

MATTOON — Census figures show that many Illinois counties show a slight decrease in population in 1920, but Coles County had an increase of less than 5 percent. Rural population is anywhere outside of incorporated places with at least 2,500 people. Coles County shows a decrease of 13 percent in rural population from the 1910 census. The population of incorporated places in Coles County in 1920 was Ashmore, 548; Charleston, 6,615; Humboldt, 343; Mattoon, 13,552; Oakland, 1,210; Lerna, 366. Coles County population in 1920 was 35,108, up from 34,517 in 1910. In the 1850 census, the first for Coles County, the population was 9,335... MATTOON — There was a slight falloff in tonnage on the Big Four Railroad between Mattoon and Indianapolis for March, something less than a million ton miles. The monthly average is from from 70 to a hundred million ton miles. March is about 10 million under January. The first report from fruit shipping stations on the line is that a half crop of peaches may be expected with nearly a full crop of apples... SHELBYVILLE — The first court hearing to be conducted in Shelby County before a jury composed entirely of women was held in Judge A.J. Steidley's court yesterday morning in the matter of the appointment of a conservator for Mrs. Mary Handke. For the past two years Mrs. Handke has been in the Shelbyville hospital. She is 85 years of age. The jurors recommended that a conservator be appointed to look after Mrs. Handke's rural property. Members of the first all-woman jury were Mrs. Rosetta Ragan, forewoman; Mrs. Essie Biggs, Mrs. Josephine Grider, Mrs. Delia Smith, Miss Edna Conn and Miss Mina Stone.