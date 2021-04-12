Glancing Back for April 12

100 years ago,
April 12, 1921
MATTOON — Census figures show that many Illinois counties show a slight decrease in population in 1920, but Coles County had an increase of less than 5 percent. Rural population is anywhere outside of incorporated places with at least 2,500 people. Coles County shows a decrease of 13 percent in rural population from the 1910 census. The population of incorporated places in Coles County in 1920 was Ashmore, 548; Charleston, 6,615; Humboldt, 343; Mattoon, 13,552; Oakland, 1,210; Lerna, 366. Coles County population in 1920 was 35,108, up from 34,517 in 1910. In the 1850 census, the first for Coles County, the population was 9,335... MATTOON — There was a slight falloff in tonnage on the Big Four Railroad between Mattoon and Indianapolis for March, something less than a million ton miles. The monthly average is from from 70 to a hundred million ton miles. March is about 10 million under January. The first report from fruit shipping stations on the line is that a half crop of peaches may be expected with nearly a full crop of apples... SHELBYVILLE — The first court hearing to be conducted in Shelby County before a jury composed entirely of women was held in Judge A.J. Steidley's court yesterday morning in the matter of the appointment of a conservator for Mrs. Mary Handke. For the past two years Mrs. Handke has been in the Shelbyville hospital. She is 85 years of age. The jurors recommended that a conservator be appointed to look after Mrs. Handke's rural property. Members of the first all-woman jury were Mrs. Rosetta Ragan, forewoman; Mrs. Essie Biggs, Mrs. Josephine Grider, Mrs. Delia Smith, Miss Edna Conn and Miss Mina Stone.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Two newcomers were elected to the Mattoon school board yesterday while incumbents won in Charleston. Mrs. Alice Tolle of Lafayette Township and Robert McDowell of Mattoon Township were elected to the Mattoon school board from a field of six candidates. They will replace incumbents Robert G. Lane and Leonard Miller, who did not seek re-election. In Charleston, Harold Horn won an eighth term on the school board while James Frazier was the top overall vote-getter in winning his fifth term. There were six candidates... MATTOON — The Mattoon Lions Club will sponsor a country music benefit show Saturday in the Mattoon High School gymnasium. Shows will be at 6 and 9 p.m. and feature Waylon Jennings and the Waylors, Dottie West and the Heartaches and Carl and Pearl Butler. They are Grand Ole Opry stars in Nashville. Tickets are $2.50 for the main floor and $2 for balcony seats.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A new medical office building is scheduled to open by Thanksgiving at the corner of Richmond Avenue and Logan Street, Sarah Bush Lincoln officials, bankers and government leaders were among those at the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday. The $3.4 million project consolidates most Sarah Bush practices in Mattoon and allows for expansion. The facility will house the Family Practice Center, industrial rehabilitation center, will have three physicians from the Coles Clinic and about doubles the size of the regional dialysis center... MATTOON — Putting computers in every classroom with Internet access at each building is included in a proposal being studied by the Mattoon school board. The district's technology committee presented the proposal Tuesday, estimating the price at $1.25 million over two years. Each classroom — kindergarten through high school — would have at least two computers and a printer, said Jerry Lindley, district technology coordinator.