Glancing Back for April 13: Mattoon High School's Harry Gaines named “Illinois Athletic Director of the Year”

MATTOON – Funds of the different departments of Mattoon city government, with the exception of the water, sanitary, salary, library and park funds, have been exhausted. Thus far, no steps have been taken to relieve the city’s financial drouth. City Treasurer J.A. Brown recently secured $22,000 from the Coles County treasurer to apply on amounts owed. City Clerk Walsh stated the police and fire departments will require about $52,000 of next year’s tax levy. This leaves only $13,000 for all other city requirements, such as street lights, health, building and grounds, salaries and printing… CHARLESTON – The Democrats of Charleston Township go on record as electing the first women members of the Coles County Central Committee when Mrs. Nellie Nicholson of Precinct 1 and Mrs. Ollie Stanberry of Precinct 2 were elected last weekend. Eight men also were elected while the representative for Precinct 8 is yet to be decided.

MATTOON – Kermit Radloff, a Strasburg native and successful baseball coach at Danville, has been named athletic director at Mattoon High School, succeeding Harry Gaines. Gaines has announced his retirement in June after 30 years in the Mattoon school district. Radloff has spent four years as an administrator at suburban Rich Central High School. And previously was school superintendent at Rossville… CHARLESTON – James Frazier of Seven Hickory Township was elected president of the Charleston school board last night by unanimous vote of the board. Elected secretary was James Scribner of Charleston. Frazier, a farmer, is serving his 13th year on the school board. He was re-elected in 1971. A 1922 Charleston High School graduate, Frazier earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois… BELLEVILLE – Harry Gaines of Mattoon High School was named “Illinois Athletic Director of the Year” today at the ninth annual meeting of the Illinois State Athletic Directors Association. Gaines becomes the second recipient of the organization. Leo Singer, athletic director at Waukegan High School, received the award last year. Harold Jester, athletic director at Champaign Centennial High School, made the presentation. He cited Gaines’ “community spirit,” his success at attracting outstanding coaches to Mattoon and launching the new sports center at MHS.