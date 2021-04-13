Glancing Back for April 13

100 years ago,
April 13, 1921
MATTOON — Work on the club house at the Mattoon Country Club is progressing rapidly. Concrete floors have been laid in part of the basement, brickmasons are now building the fireplaces and flues and contractor Loomis expects to place the big I beams that support the third floor in the next day or two. Today, the tractor-drawn mower is cutting the grass on the fairways. J. Sam Miller and Dr. J.G. Baker are two of the new golf recruits. Both men are learning the rudiments of the game under instruction of Jimmie Canavan... MATTOON — J. Richard Avey returned to Mattoon today from Chicago where he had been in attendance at a two days' meeting of the motion picture managers of Illinois. An organization was effected known as the Motion Picture Theater Owners of Illinois, and an executive committee of 17 men was elected. B.F. Uran was made one of the members. The new organization followed the action of the Mattoon motion picture houses in resolutions condemning the exhibition of the films of Clara Hamon, the actress who shot and killed oilman James Hamon of Oklahoma, though she was acquitted. Further action was taken looking to the improvement of subjects and films throughout the state. Mr. Uran was chosen as a delegate to the convention of the Motion Picture Owners of America.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON— Robert Johnston of Shelbyville was elected chairman of the Lake Land College Board last night and the board approved substantial salary increases for faculty members. Starting salary for the 1971-72 year for a teacher with a bachelor's degree will be increased from $7,190 to $7,840. Starting salary for those with master's degrees will be increased from $8,390 to $9,040. Clem Phipps of Mattoon, who has been serving as chairman since the board was organized in 1966, announced he would not be a candidate for re-election as chairman. Floyd Curl of Neoga was elected board vice chairman... CHARLESTON — The musical "South Pacific" will be presented three nights this week in the Charleston High School auditorium. The role of Nellie Forbush is double cast with Peggy Burke and Tracey Seitsinger in the role. Mysterious Frenchman Emil de Becque will be played by Ron Easter and Lee Peak. Noris Lopez, AFS exchange student, and Marsha Knoop share the role of Bloody Mary. Terry Kelly plays Lt. Joseph Cable with Lois Maharg portraying Liat, Bloody Mary's daughter. Scott Brooks plays lovable Luther Billis... MATTOON — Jim Clark, a member of the Mattoon Printing Center team, bowled the second-highest series in Mattoon bowling history Monday with a 747 total while competing in the First Niter League. He fired games of 223, 246 and 278. Included was a string of 25 straight strikes. The series record is 757, held by Don McElhiney.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The city's share of sales tax receipts increased 4.7 percent in 1995. The 1 percent of retail sales that comes back to the city of Mattoon amounted to $3.13 million in 1995, up from $2.99 million in 1994. The 1995 figure is below the 7.2 percent average annual increase of the past five years, according to figures compiled by Gary Boske of First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust. The increase amounts to about an additional $150,000 this year for the city's general fund... CHARLESTON — At least five Coles County residents will line up Monday for the 100th running of the Boston Marathon. Mike Kowalski, Larry Gutzler, Helen Archer and Dan Niles, all from Charleston, and Rick Shull of Mattoon all beat qualifying times to run this year's centennial event of the most famous 26-mile, 385-yard race in the country. With more than 35,000 runners expected, Gutzler said he expects it will take a half-hour just to get to the starting line. To provide accurate times, each runner will have a computer chip in one shoe that will activate once the runner passes the starting line.