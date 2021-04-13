Glancing Back for April 13

MATTOON — Work on the club house at the Mattoon Country Club is progressing rapidly. Concrete floors have been laid in part of the basement, brickmasons are now building the fireplaces and flues and contractor Loomis expects to place the big I beams that support the third floor in the next day or two. Today, the tractor-drawn mower is cutting the grass on the fairways. J. Sam Miller and Dr. J.G. Baker are two of the new golf recruits. Both men are learning the rudiments of the game under instruction of Jimmie Canavan... MATTOON — J. Richard Avey returned to Mattoon today from Chicago where he had been in attendance at a two days' meeting of the motion picture managers of Illinois. An organization was effected known as the Motion Picture Theater Owners of Illinois, and an executive committee of 17 men was elected. B.F. Uran was made one of the members. The new organization followed the action of the Mattoon motion picture houses in resolutions condemning the exhibition of the films of Clara Hamon, the actress who shot and killed oilman James Hamon of Oklahoma, though she was acquitted. Further action was taken looking to the improvement of subjects and films throughout the state. Mr. Uran was chosen as a delegate to the convention of the Motion Picture Owners of America.