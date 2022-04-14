Glancing Back for April 14: Downtown Charleston storefronts get facelift

100 years ago,

April 14, 1922

MATTOON – Possibly the hardest rain, although not the heaviest fall, for the past 30 days came in a torrent early yesterday evening, taking on the appearance of a regular cloudburst at times. The rain gauge showed a fall of 1.86 inches. Many of the old-timers stated that the rain that fell between 6:20 and 7:30 last night was the hardest they had seen in many years. A number of basements were flooded with several flooded as much as three feet on Western Avenue. It was found necessary to discontinue playing the pipe organ at the Mattoon Theater when water had gone two inches over the organ’s motor. A 22-inch clearance had been provided for the motor, and it was thought that would always be sufficient… MATTOON – Following a two weeks’ experiment with running a manifest freight train from St. Louis to Cleveland on the Big Four Railroad, without stopping, company officials announced today the experiment has been discontinued. And that beginning yesterday, through service from St. Louis to Indianapolis, would be substituted. Ordinarily, a freight train is run only from St. Louis to Mattoon, with an engine change here carrying the train to Indianapolis where a third change takes place to pull the train to Cleveland.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – The downtown Charleston mall project jumped from dreams to partial reality yesterday with the announcement that five businesses have agreed to remodel their storefronts. The businesses are Owl Drug, Lanman Hardware, Coles County National Bank’s auxiliary building and Bertram’s Studio. Carl McSparin, president of the Charleston Downtown Merchants Association, said work on remodeling Reasor’s will begin soon. The cost of the mall was estimated at between $175,000 and $250,000. The merchants association hopes to offer a turn-of-the-century-type mall for the square… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University will shift from the quarter academic system to the semester system, the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities decided yesterday. The board meeting at Park Forest, also eliminated or suspended 83 undergraduate and 49 master’s degree programs at four schools, including EIU. Gilbert Fite, EIU president who proposed the quarter-to-semester switch, said the new academic calendar would “enhance the academic excellence at Eastern.” … CHARLESTON – A library of poetry books written by members of the Illinois State Poetry Society and other books about poetry was established by the society at a meeting in the home of Mrs. Shirley Tremble of Charleston. Books will be kept by Gladys Winkleblack of Bushton, the society historian. Carroll Dunn of LaSalle donated the first book, “Poetry as Therapy.” Mrs. Kate Ownby of Mattoon read a review of the book clipped from Time magazine.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Allen Lanham, dean of library services at Eastern Illinois University’s Booth Library, doesn’t want visitors to think the library staff is sloppy. Pointing to books that are stacked on top of shelves, Lanham explained that the library needs more space to house its collection of more than 1 million books. Help should be on the way. The Illinois General Assembly and Gov. Jim Edgar have included $1 million in the capital development budget for the planning of Booth Library’s renovation. In 1998, the capital budget includes $16 million for the actual renovation. That budget has not yet been approved, but it ranks high on the higher education building projects list… CHARLESTON – Russ and Lynda’s restaurant, 1306 Lincoln Ave., has reopened after a fire in September closed the business for six months. The rebuilt restaurant recently reopened and features a new look and new menu. Owners Russ and Lynda Whittington said when the restaurant reopened, every one of the employees who worked there at the time of the fire returned to work – some even left other jobs.

